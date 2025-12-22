If this is how you are cleaning your microwave, you need to stop right now!

Microwave messes are usually dealt with in a hurry. A curry spill, a bubbling bowl of milk, or food splatter from reheating leftovers, we just wipe it quickly using whatever cleaner is nearby. It feels like an easy task, so it rarely gets much thought. However, these quick fixes often involve habits that quietly harm the appliance. Using strong chemicals, excess water, or rough scrubbers can damage interior surfaces, affect hygiene, and even lead to electrical issues over time. So, knowing what to avoid makes everyday maintenance safer and more effective.

1. Cleaning the microwave while it’s still plugged in Most of us do this without thinking. The food has spilt, guests are waiting, and unplugging the microwave feels unnecessary. But cleaning always involves moisture, and even a slightly damp cloth near live power can be risky. Unplugging the microwave takes two seconds and removes the chance of accidental shocks or internal damage. It’s a small step that makes cleaning much safer.

Advertisement

2. Reaching for the strongest cleaner you own When stains don’t come off easily, the instinct is to use a stronger spray. Unfortunately, harsh cleaners often leave behind chemical residue that can mix with food vapour later. Over time, they also dull the microwave’s interior surface. A mild dishwashing liquid or diluted natural cleaner works just as well, without creating long-term problems.

3. Scrubbing harder instead of smarter Stubborn grease often leads to aggressive scrubbing. Steel wool or rough scrubbers might remove stains, but they also scratch the surface. These tiny scratches trap food and grease, making the microwave dirtier faster. A softer cloth with a little patience does a better job and keeps the interior smooth.

Advertisement

4. Using too much water while wiping It’s easy to think more water means better cleaning. In reality, excess moisture can seep into vents or control panels. This can cause rust or electrical issues that appear weeks later. A well-wrung cloth is enough to clean effectively without risking internal damage.

5. Spraying cleaner directly inside the microwave Spraying straight into the microwave feels convenient, but the liquid often runs into corners you can’t wipe properly. This trapped moisture can harm internal parts. Spraying onto a cloth first gives you better control and keeps sensitive areas dry.

6. Overusing vinegar or lemon because they’re “natural” Natural doesn’t always mean harmless. Undiluted vinegar or lemon juice is acidic and can wear down the interior finish and door seals over time. Diluting them with water and using them gently is far safer.

Advertisement

7. Ignoring smells that refuse to go away If your microwave still smells odd after cleaning, something has been missed. Simply shutting the door won’t solve it. Recleaning or placing baking soda inside overnight helps absorb lingering odours properly.