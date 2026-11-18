I have often found myself looking at kitchen appliances online, convinced that I need one, only to get confused when I start comparing what each one can actually do. An air fryer looks tempting for making crispy snacks without using too much oil, an OTG seems like a good investment for baking cakes and grilling, while a microwave feels like something no busy household can do without, especially when it comes to reheating food.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Ninja Air Fryer PRO, 4.7L Air Fryer, 1750W High-Power Motor, AirCrisp Technology, Variable Air Flow, Chemical Free Cooking Surface, 4-in-1 Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Reheat, Matte Black View Details ₹8,999 CHECK OFFERS Instant Vortex Plus 6L Air Fryer, 6-in-1 with 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Touch Control Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat & Dehydrate, 1500W, PFOA-Free & BPA-Free, 230V View Details ₹11,999 CHECK OFFERS Bosch CrispMaxx Digital Air Fryer XL 7.2L with Baking Tray | Illuminated Viewing Window |1800w| Touch Panel | 7 Preset Menu | Shake Alarm | Uses Upto 95% Less Oil | 2-Year Warranty | Black View Details ₹10,449 CHECK OFFERS NUUK BRĪSK 6.5L 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Air Fryer|ILAG® CeramicTech™|No Micro plastics, No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA|12 Cooking Presets|Digital Display|Shake Reminder|360° Even Cooking View Details ₹8,999 CHECK OFFERS PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00, touch panel, 6.2L, Extra Large, 100% Food Safe | with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window View Details ₹9,399 CHECK OFFERS View More

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The problem is that all three take up precious kitchen counter space, and buying all of them may not make sense for everyone. So, if you are planning to invest in just one, which should you pick? The answer isn't as straightforward as it seems. While these appliances have a few overlapping functions, their cooking methods, capabilities and everyday convenience are quite different. Here's what you should know before bringing one home.

Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave: What's the difference? Although an air fryer, OTG and microwave can all cook food, they use different heating methods and are designed for different purposes.

An air fryer circulates hot air at high speed to cook food and create a crisp exterior, often with little or no added oil. An OTG (oven, toaster and griller) uses electric heating elements to bake, toast and grill food. A microwave uses electromagnetic waves to heat food, making it particularly useful for reheating meals, defrosting ingredients and everyday cooking.

Here's a quick look at how they compare.

Feature Air fryer OTG Microwave Heating method Rapid hot-air circulation Electric heating elements Microwave energy Best suited for Crispy snacks and roasting Baking, grilling and toasting Reheating and defrosting Oil requirement Little or no added oil for many recipes Depends on the recipe Depends on the recipe Baking Suitable for smaller portions and certain recipes Well suited for regular baking Possible in convection models Reheating Suitable for some foods Less convenient Very convenient Cooking capacity Usually small to medium Varies by model Varies by model

How does an air fryer, OTG and microwave work? Understanding how these appliances cook food can make the buying decision easier. While their functions sometimes overlap, the technology behind them is quite different.

How does an air fryer work? An air fryer uses a heating element and a fan to circulate hot air around the food at high speed. This helps cook food evenly while creating a crisp outer layer, similar to the texture associated with deep-frying, although the results are not always identical.

It is particularly useful for preparing French fries, nuggets, cutlets, roasted vegetables, paneer tikka and smaller portions of chicken or fish. Most recipes require little or no additional oil, depending on the ingredients and desired texture.

Air fryers are also relatively convenient for everyday use because they generally heat up quickly and have removable baskets that are easier to clean. However, their cooking capacity can be a limitation if you regularly prepare food for a large family.

Top air fryers to consider buying

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How does an OTG work? An OTG uses electric heating elements, usually positioned at the top and bottom of the appliance, to generate heat. Depending on the model and selected setting, these elements can work individually or together to bake, toast and grill food.

OTGs are particularly useful for people who enjoy baking at home. You can use them to prepare cakes, cookies, pizzas, bread, grilled vegetables and roasted dishes. They also offer temperature and heating-mode controls that can be useful when following specific baking recipes.

However, an OTG usually requires preheating and can take up more countertop space, particularly if you opt for a larger-capacity model. It is also not the most convenient appliance for quickly reheating everyday meals.

Top OTGs to consider buying

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How does a microwave work? A microwave uses electromagnetic waves to heat food by interacting with water molecules and other suitable components in the food. This makes it particularly convenient for reheating leftovers, defrosting frozen ingredients and preparing certain everyday meals.

Unlike an OTG, a basic solo microwave does not use conventional heating elements to brown or crisp food. However, grill and convection microwave models offer additional cooking capabilities.

A convection microwave combines microwave heating with a heating element and fan to circulate hot air. This allows it to handle tasks such as baking and roasting, in addition to regular microwave cooking.

This distinction is important because a solo microwave and a convection microwave should not be treated as interchangeable when comparing their capabilities with an OTG or air fryer.

Top microwaves to consider

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Air fryer vs OTG vs microwave: Which is better for different cooking needs? This is where the differences become more noticeable. While all three appliances can handle certain cooking tasks, the results, convenience and time required can vary.

Which appliance is better for baking? If baking is something you enjoy doing regularly, an OTG is generally a good choice. Its heating elements provide the direct heat needed for baking cakes, cookies, muffins, pizzas and other baked dishes. You can also adjust the temperature and heating mode depending on the recipe.

A convection microwave is another option, particularly if you want an appliance that can handle both reheating and baking. An air fryer can also bake smaller cakes, muffins and other dishes in suitable oven-safe containers, but its basket size and shape may limit what you can prepare.

Our pick: OTG for regular home baking, especially if you want more flexibility with trays and larger batches.

Which appliance is better for reheating food? For reheating everyday meals, a microwave is easily the most convenient option. Whether you want to warm up yesterday's dal, rice, vegetables or a cup of milk, you can do so without transferring everything to a pan or switching on the gas stove.

An air fryer can reheat certain foods, particularly snacks such as pizza slices, samosas and fries, while helping restore some crispness. However, it is not ideal for reheating liquid-based dishes such as curries and soups.

An OTG can also reheat food, but it generally takes longer and may not be practical when you simply want to warm up a quick meal.

Our pick: Microwave for everyday reheating, defrosting and convenience.

Which appliance is better for grilling and roasting? Both an OTG and an air fryer can be useful for grilling and roasting, although they work differently. An OTG is suitable for preparing larger batches of grilled vegetables, paneer tikka, kebabs and roasted chicken, depending on its capacity and available heating modes.

An air fryer is particularly useful when you want a crisp exterior without using much oil. It works well for smaller portions of chicken, fish, vegetables and snacks. Some models also offer dedicated roast and grill presets.

A grill microwave can handle grilling tasks too, while a convection microwave offers additional roasting capabilities.

Our pick: OTG for larger grilling and roasting preparations, and an air fryer for smaller portions and crispier results.

Which appliance is better for crispy and low-oil cooking? This is where an air fryer has an advantage. Its rapid hot-air circulation helps create a crisp exterior on foods such as potato wedges, French fries, nuggets, cutlets and samosas. You can prepare many of these dishes with little or no additional oil, depending on the recipe.

An OTG can also roast and crisp food, but the cooking process and results may differ. A conventional microwave, on the other hand, is not designed to give food the same crisp texture, although grill and convection models offer more options.

Do remember that using an air fryer does not automatically make every meal healthy. The ingredients, quantity of oil and portion size still matter.

Our pick: Air fryer for everyday crispy snacks and cooking with less added oil. What should you consider before buying an air fryer, OTG or microwave?

Before deciding which appliance to bring home, look beyond the number of cooking modes or features listed on the product page. Think about how often you will use it and the kind of food you prepare.

Here are some factors worth considering.

1. Your everyday cooking requirements: Start by identifying what you need the appliance for. If you frequently reheat leftovers, a microwave makes more sense. If you enjoy baking, consider an OTG. If you regularly prepare crispy snacks, an air fryer may be more useful.

2. Cooking capacity: Consider the number of people you cook for. Smaller air fryers are suitable for individual portions or smaller households, while larger air fryers, OTGs and microwaves can accommodate bigger quantities depending on their design.

3. Kitchen space: These appliances can take up considerable countertop space. Check their dimensions, ventilation requirements and placement before purchasing one.

4. Power consumption: Compare the appliance's rated wattage, cooking duration and frequency of use. A higher-wattage appliance does not necessarily consume more electricity for every cooking task, as the actual consumption depends on how long and how often you use it.

5. Cleaning and maintenance: Air fryers with removable baskets, OTGs with accessible trays and microwaves with easy-to-clean interiors can make everyday maintenance simpler. Check whether the accessories are dishwasher-safe before assuming they are.

6. Budget: Compare the purchase price with the functions you will actually use. A feature-rich convection microwave may be more versatile, but there is little point spending extra if you only need a basic appliance for reheating food.

So, which appliance should you actually buy? After comparing their functions, it is clear that there isn't one appliance that wins across every cooking requirement. Your choice should depend on what you prepare most frequently.

Your requirement Appliance to consider Crispy snacks with less added oil Air fryer Regular baking and grilling OTG Reheating everyday meals Microwave Defrosting frozen food Microwave Roasting smaller portions Air fryer Baking and reheating in one appliance Convection microwave

If you are someone who enjoys experimenting with recipes, baking cakes and preparing grilled dishes, an OTG is worth considering. If you want to make everyday snacks with less added oil and prefer quick cooking, an air fryer could be a more practical addition.

However, if convenience is your priority and you frequently reheat meals, defrost ingredients or prepare quick dishes, a microwave is likely to be the most useful appliance.

Personally, I would suggest starting with the appliance that solves your most frequent kitchen problem rather than buying one simply because it is trending. After all, a kitchen appliance is only a good investment if you actually use it.

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