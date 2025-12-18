If you clean the cup daily, why does your coffee still taste bad? Here’s the real reason

Cleaning a coffee maker is one of those things we all quietly skip. Not because we don’t know better, but because it feels optional. You rinse the cup, toss the used grounds, and move on. Surely that’s enough. After all, boiling water runs through the machine every single morning. Steam, heat, strong coffee, what could possibly survive in there?



Turns out, quite a lot.



Research has shown that the inside of coffee machines, especially the water tank and hidden pipes, can collect yeast, mould, and bacteria over time. These are places you never see and rarely think about. Add daily water use to the mix, and mineral deposits start forming too. The result? A machine that heats more slowly, brews unevenly, and slowly messes with the taste of your coffee without warning you.



No, a less-than-clean coffee maker isn’t going to make you sick overnight. But it will ruin your coffee in subtle ways. The flavour gets dull. The temperature drops. Brewing takes longer. And suddenly, your morning cup tastes disappointing for no clear reason, which feels unfair when you’re already half-awake.



The fix isn’t complicated, and it doesn’t require turning into a cleaning enthusiast.

Once your coffee is done, don’t leave the used grounds sitting there. Throw them out, wipe the brew basket, and clean up any splashes or residue. Coffee oils are sneaky—they stick around and go stale fast. If your machine has a water lid, leave it open for a while so moisture doesn’t stay trapped inside.



Later in the day, give the removable parts a proper wash. Hot water, regular dish soap, and a quick scrub are enough. Pay attention to corners and grooves—that’s where old coffee and grime love to hide. Rinse well and let everything dry fully before putting it back.



About once a month, your machine needs a deeper clean. This is when descaling matters. You can use a descaling solution, or just mix equal parts water and white vinegar, run a brew cycle, empty the pot, and repeat once more. Follow that with a couple of plain water cycles to remove any vinegar smell.

It takes very little effort, but the difference is obvious.

