If you see a purple dot on your phone screen, don’t ignore it: Here’s why it happens and what you can do

Noticing a purple dot or blotch on your phone’s display can be worrying, especially if there’s no big crack or obvious impact. While it might look like a small blemish, this mark is a real signal from your device that something deeper is going on. Keep reading to understand what may have gone wrong.

What is it? Smartphone screens are made up of more than just a tough piece of glass. Underneath, they contain sensitive layers that create the image you see and sense your touch. There’s the digitiser, which responds to your finger movements, and the actual display layer - either OLED or LCD. Each type has its own way of showing colours and lighting up pixels.

When a purple spot appears, it usually means these hidden layers have taken a hit. How does that happen? Let us explain. With OLED screens, every pixel is made of organic material that lights up when activated and if this tiny structure gets damaged, it can begin giving off a purple hue. For LCD screens which use liquid crystals, internal leaks or an injury to the crystals can lead to a spreading, purple discolouration that sometimes looks like a splotch of ink.

Pressure, heat, and everyday hazards The most common reason for these purple marks is pressure. Keeping your phone in a tight pocket and sitting down, tossing it in a bag under heavy books, or dropping it can put just enough force on the screen to cause damage. Sometimes people don’t even remember a specific impact, they just notice the spot after regular daily use.

Heat and moisture are other enemies of the display’s inner layers. Leaving your phone on the dashboard in the sun or taking it into a very steamy place can strain the screen and increase the risk of this kind of problem. There are also cases where the fault starts at the factory. Sometimes, the screen materials or assembly might not be as strong as they should be, allowing these marks to show up before long.