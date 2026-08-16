If your heart rate matters to your fitness routine, these smartwatches are worth keeping an eye on

Heart-rate tracking is now a standard feature on most smartwatches, but its usefulness depends on how accurately the watch captures changes in your heart rate. This matters during workouts, but it can also be useful for tracking your heart rate throughout the day.
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Modern watches use a combination of sensors and software to collect this information. The five watches covered here take different approaches to health and fitness tracking, with some designed for everyday use and others for serious training.
This list focuses specifically on their heart-rate tracking capabilities while also considering how each watch fits into everyday health and fitness tracking. The aim is simple: to identify the smartwatches that offer the most useful and consistent heart-rate tracking without getting lost in technical specifications:
The Amazfit Bip Max is a strong fit for this list because its BioTracker 6.0 sensor is designed for continuous heart-rate tracking and workout monitoring. Independent testing has also found its heart-rate readings to be close to a chest-strap reference, including during intervals. Its 2.07-inch AMOLED display and 20-day battery life add useful value.
Accurate heart-rate tracking
Built-in GPS with five satellite systems
Up to 20 days of battery life
Large and slightly bulky design
Limited third-party app support
Some heart-rate delays during sudden intensity changes
Buyers generally appreciate the Bip Max for its battery life, large AMOLED display and health-tracking features. Some users have also found its heart-rate readings reliable during workouts. Others have noted its size and limited smartwatch ecosystem as areas for improvement.
Consider the Bip Max if accurate heart-rate tracking is your top priority and you also want long battery life. Its BioTracker 6.0 sensor, built-in GPS and 150-plus sports modes make it a practical choice for everyday health tracking and regular workouts.
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The Galaxy Watch7 is better suited to users seeking detailed health and fitness tracking alongside a full smartwatch experience. Its upgraded BioActive Sensor tracks heart rate, sleep and other health metrics, while dual-frequency GPS supports outdoor workouts. Wear OS, Galaxy AI features and a bright Super AMOLED display round out the package.
Accurate heart-rate tracking with Samsung's advanced BioActive Sensor.
Dual-frequency GPS supports more precise outdoor workout tracking.
Smooth Wear OS experience with a bright Super AMOLED display.
Battery life is limited to up to 40 hours with the display off.
Works only with Android phones; some features require Samsung Galaxy devices.
Shorter battery life compared with fitness-focused alternatives.
Buyers appreciate the Galaxy Watch7 for its health tracking, display, smooth performance and design. Reviews highlight accurate heart-rate readings and useful fitness features, while battery life remains a common complaint. Some buyers note that certain features work best with Samsung phones.
The Galaxy Watch7 makes sense if accurate heart-rate tracking is important and you want a smartwatch experience. It combines Samsung's BioActive Sensor, dual-frequency GPS, Wear OS and health features, making it suitable for workouts and health tracking.
The Galaxy Watch8 is essentially an upgraded version of the Galaxy Watch7, with Samsung building on the same core health and fitness foundation. It retains the 3nm Exynos W1000 and dual-frequency GPS, but adds newer health insights such as Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index, along with a slimmer design and Wear OS 6.
Advanced health tracking includes heart rate, ECG, blood pressure and body composition.
Dual-frequency GPS provides more accurate location tracking during outdoor workouts.
Wear OS 6 and the 3nm processor deliver a smooth smartwatch experience.
Battery life is limited compared with fitness-focused smartwatches.
Some health features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
Shorter endurance means more frequent charging during regular use.
Users generally praise the Galaxy Watch8 for its bright display, comfortable design, smooth performance and extensive health-tracking features. However, some users have reported that the battery needs daily charging, especially during heavy use. A few also note minor tracking inconsistencies.
Choose the Galaxy Watch8 if you want accurate heart-rate tracking without compromising smartwatch features. It combines health sensors, dual-frequency GPS, and Wear OS 6 in a compact design, making it suitable for everyday use, workouts, and health tracking.
The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is designed for users who prioritise fitness tracking and battery life over smartwatch extras. Its wrist-based heart-rate monitor tracks your pulse throughout the day, while GPS supports workouts. Solar charging extends battery life, and the rugged build makes it suitable for running, hiking and training.
Continuous wrist-based heart-rate monitoring supports everyday health and fitness tracking.
Excellent battery life with solar charging, extending the time between charges.
Rugged construction and accurate GPS make it suitable for outdoor training.
Monochrome display looks less modern than AMOLED alternatives.
Limited smartwatch features compared with Apple and Samsung watches.
Rugged design is bulkier than conventional smartwatches.
Users largely appreciate the Instinct 2 Solar for its long battery life, rugged build, GPS performance and fitness-tracking features. However, some users have found the monochrome display less appealing than AMOLED screens, while others have reported battery life falling below Garmin's rated figures over time.
Choose the Instinct 2 Solar if heart-rate tracking, workouts, and battery life matter more than a colourful display or extensive smartwatch features. Its heart rate monitoring, GPS, rugged build, and solar charging make it well-suited for runners and outdoor training.
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is a strong choice here if accurate heart-rate tracking is a priority. Its multi-path optical heart-rate sensor works with Google's fitness algorithms to track heart rate changes during workouts and throughout the day. Dual-frequency GPS, Fitbit health tools and Wear OS 6 make it a capable, fitness-focused smartwatch.
Accurate heart-rate tracking
Dual-frequency GPS
Detailed health tracking
Shorter battery life than fitness watches
Limited advanced fitness features
Android-only compatibility
Users generally appreciate the Pixel Watch 4 for its accurate health tracking, bright display, smooth performance and improved battery life. However, some reviewers found its battery life less impressive than on fitness-focused watches, and the smaller 41mm model requires more frequent charging.
Consider the Pixel Watch 4 if you want accurate heart rate tracking without sacrificing a full smartwatch experience. Its strong health sensors, dual-frequency GPS, Fitbit integration, and Wear OS 6 make it suitable for everyday health tracking and regular workouts.
The Apple Watch Series 11 is a strong choice for users seeking accurate heart-rate tracking alongside comprehensive fitness and health features. Its third-generation optical heart sensor works with the ECG sensor to monitor heart rate and detect changes. It also offers detailed running metrics, fast charging and an always-on OLED display.
Accurate heart-rate tracking with third-generation optical and electrical heart sensors.
Detailed fitness tracking with advanced running metrics and heart-rate zones.
Fast charging provides up to eight hours of normal use from 15 minutes.
Shorter battery life than dedicated fitness watches.
Requires an iPhone for setup and use.
Some health features are limited by regional availability.
Buyers generally appreciate the Apple Watch Series 11 for its health tracking, smooth performance, bright display and comfortable design. However, some users find the battery life shorter than that of dedicated fitness watches, particularly when GPS and other health features are used frequently.
Consider the Apple Watch Series 11 if heart rate accuracy is important and you want a full smartwatch. It combines detailed health tracking, running metrics, GPS, apps and fast charging, making it suitable for both everyday wear and workouts.
Yes, modern smartwatches can provide useful heart-rate readings for everyday monitoring and workouts. Accuracy can still vary with the activity, watch fit and movement, so these readings should be treated as fitness data rather than medical measurements.
Look for a reliable optical heart-rate sensor, consistent tracking during exercise, and a secure fit on your wrist. Watches that support an external chest strap can offer another option when more precise workout measurements are important.
Product
Display
GPS
Software
|Amazfit Bip Max
|2.07-inch AMOLED, 432 × 514, up to 3,000 nits
|Built-in GPS, 5 satellite systems
|Zepp OS
|Samsung Galaxy Watch7
|1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 × 480 (44mm)
|Dual-frequency GPS
|Wear OS with One UI Watch
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8
|Super AMOLED
|Dual-frequency GPS
|Wear OS 6 with One UI Watch
|Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
|0.9-inch monochrome, sunlight-visible transflective MIP
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|Garmin Connect
|Google Pixel Watch 4
|Actua 360 AMOLED LTPO, 320ppi, up to 3,000 nits
|Dual-frequency GPS
|Wear OS 6.0
|Apple Watch Series 11
|Always-On Retina OLED, up to 2,000 nits
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou
|watchOS 26
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FAQs
Does a smartwatch need to have an ECG to offer good heart-rate tracking?
No. ECG is useful for checking heart rhythm, but regular heart-rate tracking relies on optical sensors. If your main goal is monitoring heart rate during workouts and throughout the day, sensor quality and consistent tracking matter more.
Can wearing a smartwatch incorrectly affect heart-rate accuracy?
Yes. A watch that is too loose can lose proper contact with the skin, while wearing it too tightly can also affect readings. Keeping the sensor clean and wearing the watch snugly, slightly above the wrist bone, can improve tracking.
Should you choose a smartwatch based solely on heart rate accuracy?
Not necessarily. Consider how you plan to use the watch as well. GPS, battery life, fitness features, phone compatibility and the available health tools can make a bigger difference to your overall experience than heart-rate tracking alone.