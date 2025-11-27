IKEA introduces colourful Bluetooth speakers that double as home decor

IKEA has launched new wireless speakers that are as much about design as they are about sound. With fun, bold colours and unique shapes, these speakers are made to stand out in any living space. The new designs are inspired by soft, playful aesthetics that make technology feel friendly and inviting.

One of the new options is a circular Bluetooth speaker under IKEA’s “Solskydd” range. The name comes from a Swedish word meaning ‘sun shade’ and fits the speaker’s round, open design. These speakers come in three sizes: 8-inch, 11-inch, and 18-inch. The smallest model has a single driver, while the larger ones combine tweeters and subwoofers for richer sound. The two smaller speakers come with stands and can sit on tables, while the largest is designed to hang on walls. Prices start at $99.99 and go up to $139.99.

The second addition is a lamp-speaker combination called “Kulglass.” The lamps have colourful shades that resemble soft-serve ice cream or playful clouds. Inside, each lamp includes a 1-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch subwoofer, making it suitable for small rooms. The lamp stand also works as a regular bulb holder. These models are priced at $129.99.

Both the Solskydd and Kulglass speakers can connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. They also support Spotify Tap, letting users pick up their music right where they left off. You can also link multiple speakers for a more immersive, room-filling sound experience.

IKEA has a history of creating visually striking products that are easy to use, and these new speakers continue that tradition. After ending its collaboration with Sonos on the Symfonisk lineup, IKEA partnered with Swedish designer Tekla Evelina Severin, also known as “Teklan,” to create these new offerings. Teklan says the goal was to make technology approachable and visually appealing, combining strong sound with playful design.