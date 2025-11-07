IKEA is launching 21 smart gadgets that work with Google Home and Apple HomePods, and are affordable

IKEA is entering a new era of smart living, and this time, it is starting from the simplest everyday essentials that anyone can install. The Swedish retailer announced a fresh lineup of 21 smart devices that all use Matter-over-Thread, a universal connectivity standard that lets gadgets from Apple, Google, Amazon, and many others talk to each other without complicated setup or dedicated hubs.

Until now, IKEA’s tech products have mostly blended into furniture, such as air purifiers hidden in side tables or bookshelf speakers. This new launch marks the retailer’s first fully Matter-certified range, signalling a larger, more confident leap into smart home territory.

“Our goal is to help everyone feel ready and confident to get started,” said David Granath, Range Manager at IKEA of Sweden. “Smart home technology has not been easy enough or affordable enough for many people. That is the shift we want to bring.”

Smarter lighting for more rooms IKEA’s new Kajplats lighting range is designed to slide into existing fixtures while unlocking full colour customisation, scene settings, and energy-efficient dimming. The bulbs support the Matter standard, so they work with Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and other platforms without forcing buyers into a specific ecosystem.

The collection includes:

• E27 and E26 bulbs for everyday lamps and ceiling fittings

• Compact E14 options that fit bedside and decorative fixtures

• GU10 spotlights designed for focused beams in kitchens and hallways

• Clear-glass globe styles for statement fixtures where the bulb itself is part of the decor

Users can set warm whites for relaxation or shift to vibrant colour scenes for parties. Brightness levels have been boosted to help bulbs double as task lighting instead of just ambiance.

“These are straight replacements for older bulbs but better in every way and priced lower,” said David Granath, global range manager for home electronics at IKEA.

Sensors that make homes safer and healthier The five new sensors focus on real-world household needs, like preventing water damage, improving sleep quality, and cutting down on wasted energy. Each sensor can trigger actions automatically through smart routines.

Here’s what each one does:

• Myggspray detects movement indoors or outdoors and turns on lights instantly in places such as entrances, garages, and staircases

• Myggbett tracks door or window status and sends alerts to a paired device, making it useful for safety and small spaces like walk-in closets that need light only when opened

• Klippbok listens for leaks silently forming under sinks, washing machines, or refrigerators and sends a warning before the damage spreads

• Timmerflotte keeps an eye on both temperature and humidity to help users avoid mold and maintain comfort

• Alpstuga goes further by monitoring CO₂ and PM2.5 levels to indicate whether air quality is safe or stale, and can link with IKEA’s air purifiers for automated air-cleaning responses

Granath shared how even his household quickly became invested. “Keep an eye on CO2 levels. If it is under a thousand, you will sleep better,” he said, noting his family now opens windows more often.

Remotes that put phones down Instead of expecting every user to rely on apps or voice assistants, IKEA is reintroducing the power of a physical remote that anyone in the home can understand instantly.

There are two Bilresa models:

• A dual-button remote for quick on-off commands, brightness adjustments, and scene switching

• A scroll-wheel remote that controls three device groups at once, such as lights, blinds, or speakers, with LED indicators showing what the wheel is adjusting

Both versions can replace multiple remotes and eliminate the frustration of unlocking a phone to change a light. IKEA will also offer colourful three-packs, making it easy to place remotes in kids’ rooms or shared spaces.

“It is not a home for smart people. It should be a smart home for everyone,” Granath explained.

Rollout and pricing The devices will appear in parts of Europe as early as this November and expand globally in 2026. Prices will be significantly lower than previous IKEA smart devices. Granath said the cost difference between smart and non-smart versions should be “a euro or two” to encourage mainstream adoption.