Induce multitasking in laundry with automatic washing machine and dryer with discounted prices on Amazon Diwali Sale

Laundry days are getting a serious upgrade this festive season with the Amazon Diwali Sale. Automatic washing machines with built-in dryers are now available at some of the best prices of the year, helping you save time, space, and effort. These all-in-one machines take care of washing and drying in one go, making them perfect for busy households or compact homes.

With options from top brands offering multiple wash modes, quick cycles, and energy-efficient performance, there’s never been a better time to upgrade. Plus, buyers can enjoy additional GST savings and festive cashback offers during the sale.

The LG WashTower combines a washer and dryer in a sleek, vertical setup that saves space without cutting performance. Its AI Direct Drive technology adjusts wash patterns for fabric type, while the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump ensures efficient drying. The central control panel is easy to access, and Wi-Fi connectivity adds remote control convenience. A premium, quiet solution for large families with heavy laundry loads.

This LG washer dryer blends AI Direct Drive with 6 Motion DD technology for gentle yet thorough cleaning. Steam care helps remove allergens and wrinkles, while Wi-Fi support enables smart operation through the ThinQ app. The sleek Middle Black design feels modern and durable. Ideal for families looking for convenience, fabric care, and efficient drying in one powerful machine.

Compact yet capable, the LG FHD0905SWM washer dryer suits smaller homes that don’t want to compromise on features. TurboWash saves time with faster cleaning, and AI Direct Drive optimises movement for each fabric type. Steam and Allergy Care modes enhance hygiene. Wi-Fi connectivity adds control flexibility, while its minimalist black design fits any modern setting. Reliable, efficient, and intelligently built for daily use.

Haier’s washer dryer impresses with AI-DBT and Direct Drive technology that deliver precise fabric handling. The 5-star energy rating ensures power efficiency, and features like PuriSteam and I-Refresh help freshen clothes without a full wash. Wi-Fi connectivity enhances usability through app-based control. With a sturdy build and elegant black finish, it’s designed for users who value performance and modern convenience in equal measure.

Bosch’s 2025 washer dryer model focuses on speed and efficiency. The Wash & Dry in 60 Minutes mode is a standout for quick laundry cycles, while its Inverter Motor ensures quiet operation. The 1400 RPM spin speed aids faster drying, and the LED touch display makes control simple. Built solidly in Cast Iron Grey, this machine blends German engineering with everyday practicality and energy savings.