Induction cooktop making noise? Is it a common sound or a sign of a fault

Induction cooktops are emerging as a popular choice for modern kitchens. They are energy-efficient, safer than gas stoves, and heat food much faster. Instead of heating the surface, induction technology heats the pan directly, helping water boil in minutes and reducing heat loss.

However, if you are new to induction cooking, some things can feel confusing. One of the most common worries among users is a low buzzing or humming sound coming from the cooktop during use. Many people wonder if this noise means something is wrong.

According to induction experts, the short answer is no, a gentle buzzing sound is usually normal.

Chloe Blanchfield, product marketing manager at Hisense UK, explains that induction cooktops use magnetic energy to heat cookware. This electromagnetic field can cause the pan to vibrate slightly, which leads to the buzzing or humming noise. The sound is more noticeable when cooking on higher heat levels.

The type of cookware you use also plays a big role. Thinner or lightweight pans are more likely to vibrate, which can increase the buzzing sound. This is why the noise may change when you switch pans. Experts suggest using thicker, heavy-bottomed cookware, such as tri-ply or induction-rated pots and pans, to reduce the sound. This is a much cheaper fix than replacing the cooktop itself.

Another common reason for the noise is the internal cooling fan inside the cooktop. Many induction models use fans to prevent overheating, and these can sometimes produce a soft buzzing or vibration. In most cases, this is nothing to worry about.

That said, there are situations where the noise should not be ignored. Experts say you should be concerned if the sound is very loud, high-pitched, or unusual. Rattling noises, sharp whining sounds, or buzzing that continues even on low heat settings could indicate a problem.

If the noise feels abnormal or suddenly gets worse, it’s best to stop using the cooktop and have it checked by a professional. This helps avoid potential faults or damage.