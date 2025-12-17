Induction vs electric cooktop: One cooks faster, one costs less, so which should you buy?

Published17 Dec 2025
How to choose the right type of cooktop for your kitchen.

If you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen or move away from gas, you’ve likely come across two popular options: induction cooktops and electric cooktops. They may look similar, with flat glass surfaces and touch controls, but the way they cook food is very different.

Understanding these differences can help you pick the right cooktop for everyday cooking needs.

What is an induction cooktop?

An induction cooktop uses magnetic energy to heat food. Under the glass surface, copper coils create a magnetic field. When you place a compatible utensil on top, the heat is created inside the vessel, not on the cooktop itself.

This means the surface stays mostly cool, making it safer for homes with kids or elders. If no utensil is placed on the cooktop, it will not heat up at all.

Induction cooktop: Pros and cons

ProsCons
Cooks food very fastWorks only with magnetic utensils
Better temperature control for daily cookingHigher initial cost
Uses less electricityNeeds time to adjust to faster cooking
Easy to wipe and cleanSome models make low humming sounds
Safer, as the surface doesn’t get very hot

Most steel and cast-iron utensils work well, but aluminium, glass or copper vessels may need replacement or an induction plate.

What is an electric cooktop?

An electric cooktop works by heating metal coils placed under the glass surface. These coils heat up when switched on, and the heat transfers to the utensil.

The cooktop surface becomes hot during use and stays hot even after switching off. Almost all types of utensils can be used, which makes it familiar and easy for many households.

Electric cooktop: Pros and cons

ProsCons
Lower upfront costSlower cooking compared to induction
Easy installationTakes time to cool down
Works with all cookwareLess precise heat control
Flat surface is easy to cleanFood spills can burn onto the surface

Induction cooktop vs electric cooktop: The real difference

The main difference is how heat is produced. Induction heats the utensil directly, while electric cooktops heat the surface first. This makes induction faster and more energy-efficient, while electric cooktops feel closer to traditional cooking methods.

Which one is better for your kitchen?

If quick cooking, safety and lower power usage matter to you, an induction cooktop is a smart choice. It’s especially useful for boiling, pressure cooking, and everyday meals.

Electric cooktops work well if you don’t want to change utensils or are upgrading on a tighter budget. They are simple, reliable, and easy to adapt to.

A quick tip: place a magnet under your utensil. If it sticks, it will work on induction.

