Subscribe

Induction vs electric cooktop: One cooks faster, one costs less, so which should you buy?

 Induction and electric cooktops may look similar, but they work very differently. Here’s a simple guide to help you choose the right cooktop based on speed, cost, safety, and cookware.

Published17 Dec 2025, 06:00 PM IST

You may be interested in

61% OFF

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

  • Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass
  • 7 Segments LED Display
  • Auto Switch Off - Black

₹1249

₹3193

Get This

58% OFF

Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus, Timer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)

  • Pigeon By Stovekraft Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control
  • Induction Stove comes with 7 Preset Menus
  • Timer and Auto-Shut Off features (Black)

₹1499

₹3595

Get This

48% OFF

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | Black | 1Y Warranty | BIS

  • Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 8 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button | Easy to Clean | Portable | Black | 1Y Warranty | BIS

₹1899

₹3645

Get This

48% OFF

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)

  • Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop
  • Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black)

₹3099

₹5995

Get This

44% OFF

V-Guard VIC 1.2 Induction Cooktop | 1200 Watt Electric Induction Cooker With 7 Power Levels| 3 kV Surge Protection | Push Button | Auto-Cutoff | Auto Pan Detection | A-Grade Crystalline Glass

  • V-Guard VIC 1.2 Induction Cooktop | 1200 Watt Electric Induction Cooker With 7 Power Levels| 3 kV Surge Protection | Push Button | Auto-Cutoff | Auto Pan Detection | A-Grade Crystalline Glass

₹1799

₹3199

Get This

How to choose the right type of cooktop for your kitchen.
How to choose the right type of cooktop for your kitchen.(AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.

If you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen or move away from gas, you’ve likely come across two popular options: induction cooktops and electric cooktops. They may look similar, with flat glass surfaces and touch controls, but the way they cook food is very different.

You may be interested in

47% OFF

MILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop with Crystal Glass & Touch Panel | 4 Pre set cooking Modes | Stir-fry | BBQ | Hot Pot | Steam | 60°C to 600°C | Digital time & Watt display - Classic SIlver

  • MILTON Classic 2200 Watt Infrared Cooktop with Crystal Glass & Touch Panel | 4 Pre set cooking Modes | Stir-fry | BBQ | Hot Pot | Steam | 60°C to 600°C | Digital time & Watt display - Classic SIlver

₹2389

₹4499

Get This

50% OFF

Prestige Iris Eco 1200 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 7 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button |Easy to Clean | Portable | Black | 1Y Warranty | BIS

  • Prestige Iris Eco 1200 Watts Induction Cooktop | 4KV Surge Protection | 7 Preset Indian Menu Options & Timer | Soft Touch Button |Easy to Clean | Portable | Black | 1Y Warranty | BIS

₹1499

₹2995

Get This

6% OFF

Hawkins Futura Dual Hob Induction Cooktop, 3600-W, Auto Cut-off, Child Lock, Intelligent Boil-Dry Protection, 20 Power Settings, Black (FIC2A1)

  • Hawkins Futura Dual Hob Induction Cooktop
  • 3600-W
  • Auto Cut-off

₹9290

₹9900

Get This

50% OFF

Philips HD4934/00 1300W Induction Cooktop with Triple MOV for 4kW surge protection with soft touch control | 7 Preset Menus | 3 Years warranty on Coil

  • Philips HD4934/00 1300W Induction Cooktop with Triple MOV for 4kW surge protection with soft touch control | 7 Preset Menus | 3 Years warranty on Coil

₹1997

₹3995

Get This

59% OFF

Longway Cruiser IC PB 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Auto Shut-Off & Over-Heat Protection With 8 Cooking Mode & BIS Approved (Black, Push Button)

  • Longway Cruiser IC PB 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop with Auto Shut-Off & Over-Heat Protection With 8 Cooking Mode & BIS Approved (Black
  • Push Button)

₹1299

₹3199

Get This

Understanding these differences can help you pick the right cooktop for everyday cooking needs.

What is an induction cooktop?

An induction cooktop uses magnetic energy to heat food. Under the glass surface, copper coils create a magnetic field. When you place a compatible utensil on top, the heat is created inside the vessel, not on the cooktop itself.

Advertisement

This means the surface stays mostly cool, making it safer for homes with kids or elders. If no utensil is placed on the cooktop, it will not heat up at all.

Induction cooktop: Pros and cons

ProsCons
Cooks food very fastWorks only with magnetic utensils
Better temperature control for daily cookingHigher initial cost
Uses less electricityNeeds time to adjust to faster cooking
Easy to wipe and cleanSome models make low humming sounds
Safer, as the surface doesn’t get very hot

Most steel and cast-iron utensils work well, but aluminium, glass or copper vessels may need replacement or an induction plate.

What is an electric cooktop?

An electric cooktop works by heating metal coils placed under the glass surface. These coils heat up when switched on, and the heat transfers to the utensil.

The cooktop surface becomes hot during use and stays hot even after switching off. Almost all types of utensils can be used, which makes it familiar and easy for many households.

Advertisement

Electric cooktop: Pros and cons

ProsCons
Lower upfront costSlower cooking compared to induction
Easy installationTakes time to cool down
Works with all cookwareLess precise heat control
Flat surface is easy to cleanFood spills can burn onto the surface

Induction cooktop vs electric cooktop: The real difference

The main difference is how heat is produced. Induction heats the utensil directly, while electric cooktops heat the surface first. This makes induction faster and more energy-efficient, while electric cooktops feel closer to traditional cooking methods.

Which one is better for your kitchen?

If quick cooking, safety and lower power usage matter to you, an induction cooktop is a smart choice. It’s especially useful for boiling, pressure cooking, and everyday meals.

Electric cooktops work well if you don’t want to change utensils or are upgrading on a tighter budget. They are simple, reliable, and easy to adapt to.

A quick tip: place a magnet under your utensil. If it sticks, it will work on induction.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesInduction vs electric cooktop: One cooks faster, one costs less, so which should you buy?
Read Next Story