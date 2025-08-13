Infinix GT 30 5G+ to go on sale in India tomorrow: Check sale offers, availability and more

Infinix has recently launched its budget-friendly gaming smartphone in India, and now it will soon be available for purchase online and in offline retail markets. The GT 30 5G+ is designed with gaming in mind and features GT Shoulder Gaming Triggers along with Krafton-certified 90FPS support for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Price and Availability Infinix GT 30 5G+ is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, inclusive of limited-time offers. Buyers using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500, while an equivalent value exchange bonus is also available. Furthermore, the device comes equipped with Cyber Mecha 2.0 design and is available in Cyber Green, Pulse Blue, and Blade White colour options. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting from August 14, at 12:00 noon on Flipkart.

Infinix GT 30 5G+: Specifications and Features The Infinix GT 30 5G+ features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2160Hz touch sampling rate. It offers 4500 nits peak brightness and a 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, bypass charging for gaming, and wired reverse charging support.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It includes a 6-layer 3D Vapour Chamber Cooling System, which, according to the company, improves heat dissipation by 20 percent. The device runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. It includes AI features such as AI Note, Writing Assistant, and Folax Voice AI, and will receive two major Android updates and three years of security patches.

