Infinix Hot 60i 5G to go on sale in India on August 21: Check price, features and more

Infinix has recently launched its latest entry-level 5G smartphone in India, the Infinix Hot 60i, which is now available for purchase. The company has positioned the device in the under- ₹10,000 category, offering several features such as a 6,000mAh battery, Dimensity 6400 processor, 120Hz display and 50MP primary camera and more. Let’s take a look at its specifications, price, and more.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Mobile: Price and Availability The Infinix Hot 60i 5G mobile is priced at Rs. ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It will be available for purchase starting from August 21, 202,5 on Flipkart and nearest retail stores. The Infinix Hot 60i 5G comes in four colour options: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Plum Red, and Sleek Black.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G: Specifications and Features The Infinix Hot 60i 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 670 nits. To enhance durability, the screen is protected by Panda Glass, while the device also holds an IP64 rating, which offers resistance against dust and light water splashes. For photography, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G sports a 50MP rear camera with LED flash and support for 2K video recording at 30fps. The front camera uses a 5MP sensor, intended for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with the Mali-M57 MC2 GPU. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, expandable up to 2TB

Furthermore, the smartphone runs on XOS 15, built on Android 15, and integrates a range of AI tools. These include Circle to Search, AI Call Translation, AI Summarisation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser for image editing, and an AI Wallpaper Generator.