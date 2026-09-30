Infinix Hot 70 Pro Review: The kind of balanced smartphone the budget segment has been missing

Infinix may have developed a smartphone that could revitalise the golden era of the sub- ₹25,000 category we reminisce about. The product in question is the Hot 70 Pro, and I have a valid theory to support my opinion.

At the height of the memory crisis, several brands have been pushed to compromise on key aspects of their smartphones just to keep them affordable for most value-conscious customers. Some devices offer a brilliant display at the expense of internal hardware; others skimp on that too and settle for an HD+ display. The only thing both focus on getting right is the battery.

In contrast, Infinix has played its cards well and has given the Hot 70 Pro a more well-rounded identity. The brand does so by equipping the phone with a Full HD+ LCD, a capable Dimensity 7100 processor, and a 50MP primary camera, while matching the others' battery capacity.

Having said that, padding a product with features is one thing, but delivering a cohesive, enticing experience is another. With that in mind, I spent almost a month with the Hot 70 Pro to see whether Infinix delivered the smooth, reliable experience value-conscious customers want, while keeping the package cost-effective. Here’s what I found:

Specification Details Price 24,999 rupees Display and Refresh Rate 6.76-inch LCD, 144Hz Resolution 1080 × 2344 pixels (Full HD+) Processor Dimensity 7100 SoC RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage RAM and Storage Type LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2 Weight 204 grams Thickness 7.85mm IP Rating IP68 Primary Camera 50MP, f/1.78; up to 2K at 30fps video recording Front Camera 8MP, f/2.0; up to 2K at 30fps video recording Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 6,000mAh, 45W fast charging

Hot 70 Pro Performance: This phone brings some much-needed muscle to the segment The Hot 70 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 7100 processor, and I am glad that Infinix chose this chipset.

Throughout my use, regular apps, including social media and Netflix, loaded faster. Most surprisingly, the camera app took less time to show its viewfinder, and I barely noticed any lag when switching between two or more apps. These are things I yearned for in other sub- ₹25,000 smartphones that have been recently launched.

Infinix’s processor choice and strong optimisation give the Hot 70 Pro miles a huge lead over similarly priced competition. To visualise how wide the gap is between Infinix’s smartphone and its counterparts, I have added a table below with their benchmark results:

Benchmark POCO M8 Power Infinix Hot 70 Pro Antutu Benchmark V11 577017 748653 Geekbench 7 Single-core 822 870 Geekbench 7 Multi-core 1426 2965 3DMark Wildlife Extreme 188 694 Geekbench 7 GPU 233 2061

What puts the Hot 70 Pro ahead of its rivals is that MediaTek specifically positions the Dimensity 7100 SoC for the mid-range category.

In contrast, most other brands have relied on processors previously reserved for budget smartphones to keep their sub- ₹25,000 devices within budget amid the memory crisis.

As a result, despite their high price tag, most of these smartphones deliver performance more in line with that of smartphones once priced under ₹10,000 in 2025.

Beyond regular use and benchmarks, the Hot 70 Pro also maintains its lead over similarly priced competitors in gaming. I played BGMI on Infinix’s smartphone and the POCO M8 Power for 20 minutes each; here is what my FPS meter and I noted:

Infinix Hot 70 Pro POCO M8 Power Avg FPS (Smooth Graphics) in BGMI 57.7 39.3 5% Low FPS (High Graphics at 60fps) in BGMI 55.7 32.2

First, the POCO M8 Power can only run BGMI at 40fps with smooth graphics, while the Hot 70 Pro delivers 60fps with the same graphical settings. Beyond this, I noted that Infinix’s smartphone delivers smoother, lag-free gameplay, unlike the M8 Power.

View full Image View full Image The Hot 70 Pro punches above its budget with smoother gameplay, steadier frame rates, and fewer compromises. ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

The FPS readings paint a similar picture. On the Hot 70 Pro, the average frame rate is much closer to the 5% Low figure than on the POCO M8 Power. This suggests the former maintained more consistent frame rates, keeping gameplay smoother.

All this reinforces that Infinix found a way around the memory crisis and struck a strong balance between performance and price.

Hot 70 Pro Software: Familiar ideas, fresh touches and plenty of personality Performance is one thing, but the software is what makes the Hot 70 Pro stand out. Although the Hot 70 Pro runs on a moderately powerful processor, its Android 16-based UI, XOS 16, makes the phone feel smoother, with animations and transitions on par with those of premium devices.

These animations don’t fit the bog-standard archetype you would find on smartphones priced under ₹25,000; they have a whimsical identity.

For instance, when you swipe through the app previews in the recent task manager, the gaps between them briefly stretch for a second before snapping back, creating a bouncy effect. XOS 16 on the Hot 70 Pro also includes app-opening and closing animations, something that is becoming rare on its counterparts.

Beyond the animation, the UI looks visually appealing and adds a premium touch to Infinix’s smartphone. However, it’s a bit too obvious that XOS 16 adopts design cues from Apple’s iOS in certain areas.

Its quick settings page clearly resembles Apple’s iOS, mainly because of the icons and the glass-like texture. The glass-inspired texture also appears in native apps, such as Clock and AI Gallery, as well as in their search bars. XOS 16 even borrows the design of certain app icons and widgets from Apple’s iOS.

View full Image View full Image XOS 16 draws from Apple and Nothing, but refines familiar ideas into a more distinctive experience. ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

Aesthetic aside, the Hot 70 Pro's UI recreates features from Apple’s software and Nothing OS; however, Infinix has put its own spin on them to maintain a distinct identity. For instance, the Hot 70 Pro features a physical shortcut button, and its settings page and functions closely resemble iOS. However, Infinix allows users to run certain actions in their preferred app with a press of the physical button.

Inspired by Nothing’s smartphone, the Hot 70 Pro features an Active Matrix cube embedded in its camera island. Just like the Action button, Infinix’s implementation offers additional functions.

It allows users to play Spin the Bottle and even use it as a die, generating a different number each time. The cube can also display custom logos and icons. When using the camera’s timer, it shows a countdown. Additionally, it flashes in response to background music or specific notifications.

In line with the AI trend, Infinix has packed the Hot 70 Pro’s UI with several AI-driven features, some usually found only on premium smartphones. Beyond standard AI tools like writing assistance and Gallery enhancements, XOS 16 includes a prompt-based wallpaper generator. It also provides an AI Call Translator for real-time call translations and a Call Summary feature that summarises your conversations. Surprisingly, these features work as intended for the most part.

The only caveat with the Hot 70 Pro’s UI is that it comes preloaded with apps that users may find off-putting, such as sketchy games. That said, I want to give credit where it is due. When you set up an Android smartphone for the first time, you often see a list of checkboxes on the start page, with some already ticked.

View full Image View full Image Infinix leaves setup choices unchecked, giving users control over whether their usage data is profiled and monetised. ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

For the most part, they sneakily let the smartphone brand profile your usage habits and monetise that data through advertisers. Here, Infinix leaves these options unchecked and lets customers decide whether to participate.

Hot 70 Pro Display: Sharpness comes easy, vibrancy does not The Hot 70 Pro is among the few in the sub- ₹25,000 category to feature a Full-HD+ display panel. As a result, the content on this Infinix smartphone looks sharper than on other smartphones.

View full Image View full Image The Hot 70 Pro’s display gets sharpness and smoothness right, but struggles with colour vibrancy and visibility outdoors. ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

However, I didn’t find the colours on the Hot 70 Pro’s display appealing, and I have a valid reason for this. This year, I mostly reviewed and used phones with AMOLED screens, which excel at delivering vibrant colours, and I gradually became accustomed to them. In contrast, the LCD panel Infinix uses on the Hot 70 Pro falls short of the vibrancy I have grown accustomed to on AMOLED screens.

To be clear, if you haven't used an AMOLED display on any smartphone, you likely won’t notice this issue. Instead, you will feel right at home and will probably be satisfied with the colours shown on the Hot 70 Pro’s screen.

The aspect I truly enjoyed about the Hot 70 Pro’s display was its 144Hz refresh rate. No matter what I did, my interaction with the screen always felt smooth and snappy thanks to this addition. Having said that, not all apps support a 144Hz refresh rate; many run at 90Hz or 120Hz.

What I primarily dislike about the Hot 70 Pro’s display is how its ambient light sensor is tuned. Most smartphones gradually reduce their brightness when their sensor detects a dimmer environment. In contrast, the Hot 70 Pro often did this abruptly in my daily use, reducing the brightness so much that I couldn’t see the content clearly.

Even in the brighter setting, the Infinix smartphone’s brightness isn’t quite up to standard. It demands your undivided attention to see clearly in direct sunlight.

Hot 70 Pro Audio and Haptics: One half of the experience works better than the other While most potential customers can make do with the Hot 70 Pro’s display, the same doesn’t apply to its speaker. First, it comes in a mono setup, meaning it can’t produce a stereo effect.

This setup also severely limits its loudness. In my case, even at full volume, the Hot 70 Pro often forced me to hold the phone closer to my ears to hear what it reproduced over normal ambient noise, such as the whirring of a treadmill motor in the background.

In terms of the audio spectrum, Infinix’s smartphone only reproduces vocals in media well, whether it's a chorus or dialogue. However, the highs sound too shrill, and the lows seem non-existent.

The haptics, on the other hand, are pretty decent on the Hot 70 Pro, given its price. The phone doesn’t buzz unpleasantly sharp, which is rare in its category. It rather feels much more measured and deliberate. However, I would have appreciated it more if Infinix had implemented haptics in more areas of the UI, beyond the usual back gesture and typing.

Hot 70 Pro Design and Build quality: A carefully sculpted design hides its affordable roots At ₹24,999, Infinix has designed the Hot 70 Pro to feel quite premium for its price. To start, the brand offers the phone’s rear panel in 4 textures, each with its own unique identity. One features a green-coloured vegan leather back that glows in the dark, while another changes colour in response to temperature.

The one I received is a light purple shade, which I am a fan of, and it features flare patterns in the bottom left corner that seem inspired by peacock feathers. By the way, these patterns appear when light hits them.

View full Image View full Image The Hot 70 Pro makes ₹ 25,000 feel well spent with performance, endurance, and premium touches. ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

What impressed me most was how Infinix sculpted the Hot 70 Pro’s frame. It curves the edges where the frame meets the rear panel and the display bezels, then smooths them. This eliminates the chance of edges poking your hand uncomfortably while you hold the phone, a problem Galaxy S-series and iPhone users know quite well.

View full Image View full Image Infinix combines carefully sculpted edges and balanced weight distribution to make the Hot 70 Pro comfortable to hold. ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

Measuring 7.85 mm thick, the Hot 70 Pro fits most hands perfectly, regardless of shape. Although the phone weighs 204 grams, Infinix has distributed the weight evenly across the body, reducing the likelihood of strain during extended use.

Despite its polycarbonate outer shell, the Hot 70 Pro feels solid in hand. The brand has also added IP68 dust and water resistance to make it durable against accidental water exposure.

However, I recommend that you not take it as an invitation to shoot your underwater adventure using the Hot 70 Pro. Most brands don’t honour the warranty claim if the phone is water-damaged. Most importantly, avoid seawater at all costs; otherwise, the damage will be devastating.

The only caveat is that Infinix hasn’t revealed which protective layer it has used on the Hot 70 Pro’s display. Thus, it's difficult to make a calculated assumption about whether the display can withstand an accidental drop from waist height.

Hot 70 Pro Battery Life and Charging: Battery life shines while charging takes its time Infinix has packed the Hot 70 Pro with a 6,000mAh battery, which performed admirably during my use. Whether I watched videos for hours, researched topics in a web browser, scrolled through memes on social media apps, or played a few rounds of BGMI, the phone often lasted 6-7 hours of screen-on time and conserved 30-37% of battery for the next day.

To see where the Hot 70 Pro stands against its competitors, I ran the PCMark Battery test, and here’s what it recorded:

Infinix Hot 70 Pro POCO M8 Power Runtime in PCMark Battery test 14:26:00 16:13:00

Compared with the POCO M8 Power’s result, the Hot 70 Pro’s might look far behind. However, the POCO M8 Power has an 8,000mAh battery, which is why it lasted so long in the test. With that in mind, the Hot 70 Pro comes out on top for battery efficiency.

By the way, It’s worth noting that the PCMark Battery test ran on both phones with brightness set to 70% and Wi-Fi enabled.

Unlike battery life, the Hot 70 Pro's charging speed is rather decent. Its bundled 45W charger took 1 hour and 14 minutes to recharge the battery completely from 0 to 100%.

In my 3 years of reviewing smartphones, I have been spoiled by superfast charging, which often fully charges a smartphone with a large battery capacity in under 50 minutes.

While this coveted charging speed was once available in the sub- ₹25,000 category, the memory crisis has led brands to offer it only in smartphones priced at ₹30,000 or more.

Hot 70 Pro Camera: Good enough in daylight, less convincing after dark The Hot 70 Pro’s camera isn’t something to write home about, but it is pretty decent for the price.

View full Image View full Image The 50MP primary camera captures sharp daylight photos and natural colours, but struggles with lens flare and low-light shots. ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

When lighting conditions favour its 50MP primary camera, it delivers sharp, clear photos. In these photographs, colours mostly stay true to the original scene. HDR processing is also decent, retaining sufficient detail in the shadows and highlights.

View full Image View full Image Daylight Photo 1 ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

View full Image View full Image Daylight Photo 2 ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

View full Image View full Image Photo in favourable lighting condition ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

That said, when I took a photo with the Hot 70 Pro’s primary camera facing the sunlight, things didn’t turn out as expected. To begin with, the image is immediately filled with lens flare.

View full Image View full Image Photo with the highlight clipping issue ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

The area around the sun looks paler than the rest of the frame, indicating highlight clipping. Elements in this area lack shadow detail and, as a result, lose their defined shape. A phone with better image processing would have focused on minimising the affected area, and the surrounding elements would have retained higher contrast and definition.

View full Image View full Image Portrait Photo 1 ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

View full Image View full Image Portrait Photo 2 ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

Speaking of portrait photography, the Hot 70 Pro’s primary camera largely separates the human subject from the background with measured blur. It’s also worth noting that the blur avoids hazing the subject's fine details.

The primary camera’s quality severely dips in dim lighting. It tends to reduce its shutter speed to compensate for low light and, as a result, often introduces blur during sudden movements.

View full Image View full Image Low-light photo ( Shubh Bhushan - HT )

On the plus side, if you don't know how to use Pro mode but still want to capture long-exposure photos, you just need to time it right on the Hot 70 Pro to get the desired result.

Miscellaneous: At a time when memory prices are soaring, Infinix has somehow managed to include NFC in the Hot 70 Pro, a phone priced under ₹25,000. The Hot 70 Pro’s native wallet app can emulate compatible NFC cards, letting you use the phone instead of a supported access card to unlock doors or enter spaces that require one.

What makes this even more enticing is that many high-end smartphones don’t offer this level of NFC functionality. Implementing something like this typically requires replicating the card’s communication protocol in software, which makes Infinix’s approach even more intriguing.