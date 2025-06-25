Instagram Edits introduces new features, tools and more- Details

Instagram announced its video editing app, Edits, a few months back, bringing easy-to-use tools for mobile phone users. The is being largely adopted by video editors and content creators to edit their everyday reels or short videos. Now, Instagram has introduced some new features, editing tools, effects, and more to make video editing seamless and enjoyable at the same time. These new additions are part of the latest app update, but the platform also teases upcoming features which are rolling out next week. Therefore, if you are using Instagram Edits for reels and short-form videos, then know what’s new in the mobile app and how users can benefit from the new added tools.

Instagram Edits: What’s new Instagram’s Creators account shared a new post on the platform, revealing new features for the Edits app. These new features include keyframes, ideas tab, voice enhance, and several other features. In the post, each slide reveals how a specific feature or tool works in the app, enabling users to take advantage while video editing. Here is the list of new updates coming to the Edits app:



Keyframes: This term is usually used as an animation tool, enabling users to transform static visuals into dynamic and fluid animation. Within the app, Keyframe will enable users to animate the position, rotation, and scale of clips for a dramatic and visually pleasing effect. This way, users can point to the specific part of the clip and add animations.

Ideas tab: Instagram has updated the Ideas tab on Edits, which will allow users to save audio tracks and a new sticky note feature to add comments for content creation. Additionally, it will provide a full-screen view of the audio preview for effect planning on how to edit or create the reel.

Text effects: If you’ve used the Edits app, you’ll know that the app provides plenty of fonts for the text. However, now users can add text effects to their short videos. The app now includes more than 30 text effects, such as Fisheye, Arch, Cube, and more, to make the video look more eye-catching and attention-grabbing.

