Instagram got Meta’s AI-Powered ‘Restyle’ editing tool, here’s how to use it

Meta has released a new AI-powered editing tool called “Restyle” directly integrated into Instagram Stories, allowing users to edit photos and videos using natural language prompts. This feature makes creative editing easier by giving users the option to add, remove or change elements in their stories with just a simple prompt. Users can change hair colour, add accessories or even change the background to something different. It also offers preset styles and video effects to enhance visual storytelling.

How to use the Restyle tool in Instagram Using the Restyle feature is easy; just open the Instagram app and select the photo or video that you want to post in Stories. Tap the Restyle button; it’s a paintbrush icon in the top right corner of the interface. For photos, you can type a detailed prompt to edit the photos in the desired style. For videos, browse and apply from the preset AI effects available, like snowfall or flames. The changes will be previewed to you; just tap the Done button to finalise and share it on the story.

Meta recommends crafting specific prompts that include subject, lighting, mood, composition, style and location to get the best results with the Restyle tool. This feature is designed to make editing easier for users, removing the need for technical photo or video editing skills. It is a useful tool that Meta added to the app that eliminates the need to use a dedicated photo and video editing tool before posting on an Instagram Story.