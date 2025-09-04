Instagram launches iPad app after 15 years, puts Reels at the core to rival TikTok

After 15 long years, Instagram has finally rolled out its iPad app on Wednesday, making Reels a central feature. This move has been long anticipated, but the question on many users’ minds is: Why now? In a world where short form video content is king, Instagram is staking its claim to challenge TikTok. The iPad app is designed to put Reels front and centre, but will it be enough to make a dent in TikTok’s massive lead? Although eagerly awaited for iPad, the Instagram app works only on iPads with iPadOS 15.1 or newer.

The updated app takes full advantage of the iPad’s larger screen, offering a multi column layout that makes it easier to scroll through Reels, view comments, and navigate between sections. Reels take centre stage, while access to Stories and direct messaging remains intuitive. Instagram’s emphasis on video content is a direct attempt to engage users who crave fast paced, dynamic experiences. Early reviews highlight the app’s spacious layout and smooth navigation, although some critics have expressed concerns that the focus on Reels might alienate those who loved Instagram’s roots in photo sharing.

For long time Instagram users, the shift to a video first platform has sparked mixed reactions. While younger audiences may readily embrace the change, others feel disconnected from Instagram’s origins as a photo sharing app. One user remarked, "I love Reels, but I miss scrolling through photos. It feels too video heavy now." This feedback reveals the challenge Instagram faces in balancing its visual identity with the increasing demand for video content.

Looking ahead, Instagram’s success will depend on how it continues to evolve. The iPad app is a positive step, but Instagram will need to keep up with TikTok’s rapid growth. Features like picture-in-picture mode for Reels could boost engagement, but it remains to be seen if these updates will be enough to sway users.