Instagram launches TV app for Fire TV, bringing reels to the big screen

Meta and Amazon are taking Instagram out of your hands and into your living room. With the launch of the Instagram for TV app, Fire TV users in the U.S. can now watch Instagram Reels directly on their television screens, a first for the platform. The move reflects Instagram’s growing focus on shared viewing, turning what was once a solo scrolling habit into a group-friendly experience.
The app is currently being tested and is designed specifically for television use. Instead of endless vertical scrolling, Reels are grouped into interest-based channels such as music, sports highlights, travel discoveries, and trending moments. Once you select a reel, videos play automatically with full sound, making the experience feel closer to channel surfing than social media scrolling.
Instagram for TV supports up to five accounts on a single device, allowing different family members to switch profiles and get personalised recommendations. Users can also browse creators, view profiles, read comments, and like Reels, all adapted for a TV-friendly interface. Reels retain their vertical format, but are optimised for large screens and relaxed viewing.
Getting started is straightforward.
To keep the experience suitable for shared spaces, Meta has applied PG-13 content standards similar to those on its mobile app. Teen accounts follow the same safety policies, including content controls, usage limits, and reminders tied to overall screen time.
While the current version focuses mainly on Reels, Meta says more features are on the way. These include using your phone as a remote, shared feeds for friends, improved discovery tools, and easier ways to follow favourite creators. For now, Instagram for TV signals a clear shift, social media is no longer just something you scroll, but something you can watch together.