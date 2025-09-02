Instagram rolls out inbox filters and custom folders; here’s how to use them

Instagram has introduced new features for creators to manage their messages more easily using inbox filters and folders. These tools help organise messages by allowing users to filter conversations based on different criteria like unread, unanswered, verified and more. Chats can also be categorised into folders, making it easier to prioritise conversations and keep the inbox clutter-free.

What are inbox filters and folders? Inbox filters let you sort messages quickly by categories including: Story replies, Unread, Unanswered, Verified profiles and Followers. There are a few more filters; Flagged, Following and Business.

The folders feature lets you set folders in the inbox to quickly jump between these filters. Creators can also create custom folders to manage chats more efficiently. This separation helps keep personal and professional chats organised and easily accessible.