Instagram rolls out inbox filters and custom folders; here’s how to use them

Instagram has introduced new features for creators to manage their messages more easily using inbox filters and folders. These tools help organise messages by allowing users to filter conversations based on different criteria like unread, unanswered, verified and more. Chats can also be categorised into folders, making it easier to prioritise conversations and keep the inbox clutter-free.

Advertisement

What are inbox filters and folders? Inbox filters let you sort messages quickly by categories including: Story replies, Unread, Unanswered, Verified profiles and Followers. There are a few more filters; Flagged, Following and Business.

The folders feature lets you set folders in the inbox to quickly jump between these filters. Creators can also create custom folders to manage chats more efficiently. This separation helps keep personal and professional chats organised and easily accessible.

How to use Instagram’s inbox filters and folders Update the Instagram app to the latest version to access these features. Open the Instagram app and tap the Messenger icon to open your inbox. To use filters, tap the Filter icon at the top of the inbox and select your preferred filter such as Unread, People You Follow, or flagged. Tap the filters and select “Folders” from the menu. You can select multiple folders that will appear in the main inbox. Quick tips and tricks for managing your Instagram inbox You can regularly mark important messages as Flagged quickly from the chat screen to find them easily through filters.

Custom folders can separate different types of conversations like collaborations, casual chats or customer inquiries. The custom folders feature is only available to creators with a large number of followers.

Filtering within a folder is possible, so you can quickly filter out any specific message you are looking for. These features are currently rolling out to professional and creator accounts. Since these tools mainly benefit business owners and creators, it is unclear if they will be made available to regular Instagram accounts.