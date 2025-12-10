Instagram's ‘Add to Story’ feature lets you reshare public posts effortlessly

Instagram launched a highly anticipated update to the app, allowing users to reshare public Stories directly to their own profiles, even without being tagged in the original post. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this feature on Threads. The feature is called “Add to Story,” and a button appears when viewing eligible content from public accounts. The rollout is now live and available globally on iOS and Android, eliminating clunky workarounds like screenshots, streamlining content amplification while ensuring proper attribution.

With this expansion, Instagram is clearly leaning into the way people already interact with Stories, but in a far more native and polished way. Instead of relying on low‑quality screen recordings or third‑party tools, the new “Add to Story” button puts resharing front and centre, right next to familiar options like sending a Story via DM. When you tap it, your repost carries over the original creator’s handle, maintaining visibility and giving proper credit without any extra effort on your side.

Control remains an important part of the experience, especially for creators and public figures. Public accounts can head into their privacy settings and switch off the “Allow Sharing to Story” option if they prefer not to have their content reshared widely. Private accounts stay exactly as they are today, with Stories visible only to approved followers and excluded from public resharing, which keeps the boundary clear between public reach and personal sharing.