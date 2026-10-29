Instant or storage geyser: The power, wiring and space checks most buyers skip before they pay for a geyser

Every winter, the same scene plays out in a lot of Indian homes: someone stands under a shower waiting for the water to warm up, someone else is already knocking on the door, and a quiet argument begins about whether the geyser is too small. If you are buying a new one, you will quickly run into the big divide: instant geysers on one side and storage geysers on the other. They look similar on a shop shelf but behave very differently once they are on your wall. Here is what actually separates them and how to pick the one that fits your bathroom, your family and your wiring.

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How the two actually work An instant geyser has a small tank, usually somewhere between one and three litres, and heats water as it flows through. Open the tap and the element heats the water almost immediately, so there is no waiting and no tank of hot water sitting around. A storage geyser works the other way round. It has a large insulated tank, commonly ten to twenty-five litres or more, which heats a full batch of water and keeps it warm until you need it.

Heating time and how much hot water you really get Instant geysers win on speed. Water can turn warm within seconds to a minute, which is handy for quick washes and kitchen use. But there is a catch that many buyers miss. A typical three-kilowatt unit can only heat a couple of litres of water a minute to a comfortable temperature, which is far less than a full-flow shower head delivers. In practice, that means a weaker shower or slightly cooler water unless you reduce the flow. Storage geysers take longer to get going, often twenty to forty-five minutes depending on size, but once the tank is hot you get a proper, steady flow for as long as the tank lasts. For a family where several people shower one after another, that stored volume is what keeps the second and third person from getting cold water.

Power, wiring and safety checks This is the part I would not skip. Many instant geysers are rated around three kilowatts, which means they draw roughly thirteen amps. That needs a proper heavy-duty socket and wiring, not an old light-duty point meant for a bulb or a phone charger. Storage geysers are often rated lower, around two kilowatts, so they draw less at any given moment. Whichever you choose, get an electrician to confirm the wiring, make sure the geyser is properly earthed, and buy a model with the relevant safety certification.

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Electricity use and running cost Instant geysers use power only while water is flowing, so for short, occasional use they can be economical. A storage geyser heats a full tank, and its thermostat switches the element back on periodically to keep the water warm. Well-insulated models lose less heat, and star-rated ones are designed to be more efficient. If you use hot water in bursts across the day, a storage geyser may use more electricity overall. If you need a lot of hot water in one go, it can work out cheaper than running an instant unit for long.

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Space, weight and installation Instant geysers are compact and light, which makes them well suited to small bathrooms, kitchens and rented flats where you do not want to drill into a wall for something heavy. A storage geyser is a different story. A twenty-five litre tank holds twenty-five kilograms of water before you count the weight of the unit, so the wall and mounting bracket need to be solid. If you live in a high-rise with high water pressure, check that the model is rated for it and that the safety valve and pipework are fitted properly.

Water quality and maintenance If your area has hard water, scale builds up inside any water heater and affects performance over time. Storage geysers usually have a protective anode rod inside the tank that eventually needs replacing, and the tank may need descaling now and then. Instant geysers have a smaller element that can scale up quickly in hard water, which can reduce performance or shorten its life. A good water filter or softener helps both, and it is worth asking about service support before you buy.

Price and long-term value Instant geysers are generally cheaper to buy, and the price gap with storage models is easy to spot. But a lower price does not automatically mean better value if the unit cannot give you the shower you want. Storage geysers cost more upfront, and a good one can last many years if it is maintained. The sensible way to compare is by what you actually need: how much hot water, how often, and for how many people.

Power cuts and everyday practicality Because an instant geyser heats only when it is running, a power cut leaves you with cold water. A well-insulated storage geyser can keep water warm for a good while after the power goes out, which is a small but real advantage in areas with unreliable supply.

Who should buy which If you have a small bathroom, a kitchen basin to serve, or a household of one or two people using hot water in short bursts, an instant geyser is usually enough and easier to fit. If you have a family sharing one bathroom, a proper shower, or you want hot water on tap for longer stretches, a storage geyser makes more sense. For bigger households with more than one bathroom, it is common to use a storage geyser in the main bathroom and an instant one in the kitchen.

Major differences

Feature Instant Geyser Storage Geyser Best for Small bathrooms, kitchens, short bursts of use Families, showers, longer hot water use Tank size About 1 to 5 litres About 10 to 25 litres or more Typical power rating Around 3 kW, draws about 13 amps Often around 2 kW, draws less at a time Heating time Seconds to a minute Roughly 20 to 45 minutes depending on size Hot water volume Limited by flow rate, shower can feel weak Steady flow until the tank runs low Wiring needs Needs heavy-duty socket and wiring Lower load, but still needs proper earthing Space and weight Compact and light Bulky, needs a strong wall mount Power cuts No hot water Water stays warm for a while Typical price Lower Higher Main advantage Fast, compact, easy to install Strong, steady supply for the whole household Main drawback Weak flow in a shower, high power draw Slow to heat, heavy and costs more

Neither type is simply better, and the right pick depends on how your household uses hot water. Go for an instant geyser if space is tight, usage is light and your wiring can take the load. Choose a storage geyser if several people share a bathroom, you want a proper shower and you can mount a heavier unit safely. Before paying, check your wiring, water pressure and wall strength, because those practical details decide how well either type works in your home.

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