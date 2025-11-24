Subscribe

Intel Arc B390 iGPU in Panther Lake shows massive improvements in leaked scores

Intel's Arc B390 iGPU in Panther Lake CPUs scores over 7,000 in 3DMark Time Spy, nearly doubling previous Intel integrated GPUs’ performance and rivaling mid-range discrete GPUs.

Amit Rahi
24 Nov 2025

Intel’s Arc B390 iGPU sets a new bar for integrated graphics performance.
Intel’s Arc B390 iGPU sets a new bar for integrated graphics performance.(Intel)

Intel is making significant improvements with the integrated graphics in the upcoming Panther Lake CPU generation. According to the alleged 3DMark Time Spy benchmark tests, it has shown significantly better performance than its previous generation. According to leaks, the Arc B390 scored over 7,000 points, which is nearly double the performance of Intel’s previous generation Arc 140T GPU found in the Arrow Lake-H chips. The score also significantly outperforms AMD’s RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M integrated GPU, which scored roughly 3,374 points.

The Arc B390 integrated GPU comes with 12 Xe3 cores, and it is set to launch in January 2026 along with the powerful Intel Panther Lake CPUs. Leaked performance scores put it above the latest desktop Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, which scores 6,323 points in the same benchmark. This makes this integrated GPU more powerful than a decently powered gaming PC. Intel promised that Panther Lake’s new Arc B390 GPU would offer more than 50% faster graphics performance compared to the previous generation, and these leaked results confirm that promise.

Although 3DMark synthetic benchmarks don't always reflect real-world gaming performance, the substantial jump in scores suggests that the Arc B390 could deliver significantly better gaming experiences on slim and light laptops powered by Panther Lake processors. Its combination of power efficiency and performance makes this integrated GPU a strong contender for high-end gaming on portable devices, a segment usually reserved for discrete GPUs.

The official unveiling of Panther Lake and the Arc B390 iGPU is anticipated at CES 2026 in early January. At that time, more comprehensive benchmarks and gaming tests will likely provide a clearer picture of its capabilities. For now, these leaked 3DMark scores establish the Intel Arc B390 as a serious rival to mid-range discrete GPUs and represent a notable leap forward in integrated graphics technology.

 
 
