Intel Core Ultra 400 “Nova Lake-S” CPUs to feature 52 cores and 5x faster NPU6

Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra 400 “Nova Lake-S” desktop CPUs will feature a Neural Processing Unit 6 (NPU6), which is over five times faster than in the current Arrow Lake series. The Nova Lake-S series processors are expected to launch in 2026, promising significant architectural improvements with a maximum of 52 cores, including 16 performance cores, 32 efficient cores and 4 low power cores. It will support a new LGA 1954 socket and run at a maximum of 150W TDP.

With the integration of NPU6, Intel is going to boost AI performance to offer better processing power for AI workloads compared to the current generation of CPUs. This jump in GPU and AI capabilities is complemented by new Coyote Cove P-Core and Arctic Wolf E-Core architectures with higher IPS (Instructions per cycle) and overall power efficiency. Additionally, the introduction of low-power E-cores is expected to improve energy efficiency during light workloads. Performance improvements also include a projected 10% increase in single-threaded tasks and a 60% increase in multi-threaded performance over Arrow Lake. This will help Nova Lake-S excel in both gaming and productivity environments.

Alongside CPU core enhancements, Nova Lake will support ultra-fast DDR5-8000 memory and the next-generation Xe3 graphics architecture, which will boost both graphics and AI processing capabilities. The platform’s new socket and chipset will also offer expanded I/O, including 36 PCIe 5.0 lanes, providing more bandwidth and faster connectivity options than previous generations.