Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus leaked, Arrow Lake refresh with 24 Cores

Intel is working on a new chipset in the Arrow Lake S series processors called Core Ultra 7 270K Plus. This chip made its way to the benchmarking tool, Geekbench, revealing a lot of information besides the benchmarking scores. It could be a souped-up version of last year's Core Ultra 7 265K.

In benchmarks, the new chip is showcasing nearly 10% higher multi-core performance, scoring 22,206 points compared to the 265K’s benchmarks. The single-core score stood at 3,205 points, underscoring its improved speed and efficiency.

According to the benchmarking results, the chip is a big upgrade over the previous generation in core count. The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus features a total of 24 cores, which include 8 performance cores and 16 efficient cores. It boasts a substantial maximum boost clock speed of up to 5.5 GHz, best for demanding workloads, including high-end gaming.

The CPU was tested in a Lenovo system, which is further equipped with high-speed 48GB DDR5 memory running at 7,182 MT/s. Previous Arrow Lake chips supported DDR5 speeds of up to 6,400 MT/s. The test setup also had an RTX 5090D GPU from NVIDIA, showing that the new chip is capable of high-end performance and is potentially aimed at system integrators.

The Arrow Lake lineup from Intel initially launched in October 2024, making it the first chiplet-based desktop CPU aimed at competing with AMD. Despite the strategic release against AMD, it struggled to gain traction against the Raptor Lake. The introduction of this new chip suggests that Intel is looking to extend Arrow Lake’s relevance into 2026 with this refresh, which focuses on improved performance and efficiency rather than introducing new features.