Intel powered AI laptops: Top picks for creators and gamers with up to 45% off this Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is in full swing and this year’s crop of Intel powered laptops isn’t just about the usual spec bump, they actually come packed with smart AI features that work quietly in the background. You’re not just getting a faster processor; now your laptop learns your habits, speeds up creative tasks, and keeps meetings sharp with built-in enhancements. Expect sharper screens, better battery life, and less overheating when you’re shuffling between work and weekend chilling. All the big names, HP, Asus, Lenovo, are up for grabs with hefty markdowns, bank offers, and no-cost EMI thrown in. If you’ve ever debated upgrading just before Diwali, this is that nudge: tech is smarter now, and for once, so is the sale.​

Bank offers and EMI options During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, shoppers get 10% instant discount using SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis Credit/Debit cards on laptops. No-cost EMI options are available for 3, 6, 9, 12, and up to 24 months. Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI cards offer zero down payment, while Amazon Pay ICICI cards enable 5% cashback on Prime purchases.​

Experience the HP 15 Ultra 5 125H laptop this Amazon Great Indian Festival, engineered for those who need reliable speed and smarter computing. It boasts 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a vivid FHD IPS screen in a sleek, ultra-light frame. Run Windows 11, Office, and keep video calls worry-free with a secure camera shutter, plus a robust battery for workdays and binge sessions. Premium features now come packed with festival savings.

The HP 15 Intel Ultra 5 125H laptop is a powerful workhorse for the Amazon Great Indian Festival, featuring 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD for fast multitasking and ample storage. Its 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with anti-glare coating ensures crisp visuals, while Intel Arc Graphics provide smooth performance. Preloaded with Windows 11, Office 2024, and Microsoft 365 Basic for a year, it’s ready for productivity and entertainment. With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple ports including USB-C, connectivity is seamless. The laptop boasts a full-size backlit keyboard, 1080p HD webcam with noise reduction, and dual speakers for clear audio. Weighing just 1.65kg, it’s portable enough for on-the-go use.

The Acer Aspire Go 14 powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125H is an AI-enabled premium laptop built for the Amazon Great Indian Festival crowd. With 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a sharp 14-inch WUXGA IPS display, it balances power and portability. Preloaded Windows 11, Office, and a responsive backlit keyboard make it work-ready. At just 1.5kg, it’s ideal for students or professionals who want efficient multitasking and everyday flexibility.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is an AI-powered laptop built for gaming and content creation during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor, NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, and a 144Hz FHD screen, it delivers smooth gameplay and fast frame rates. With 8GB RAM (expandable), 512GB SSD, and a robust cooling system, this 2.3kg beast keeps up with demanding titles and multitasking. RGB backlit keyboard and Windows 11 come standard.

All set for serious work and streaming, the HP 15 Intel Core Ultra 5-125H AI laptop is up for grabs this Amazon Great Indian Festival. It packs 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD and Intel Arc Graphics in a sleek, silver frame. A 15.6-inch FHD IPS display delivers vivid colour and crisp detail, while its backlit keyboard and long battery life keep you productive day or night. Preloaded Windows 11 and Office 2021 add everyday convenience.

HP OmniBook 7 OLED brings serious flagship vibes to the Amazon Great Indian Festival with Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 32GB RAM and a blazing-fast 1TB SSD. Its 14-inch 3K micro-edge OLED is all about crisp visuals and instant response, backed by Intel Arc graphics for creators. Feast on Office 24, Windows 11 and a 5MP camera, plus premium build quality, privacy shutter, DTS:X Ultra and epic battery life.

HP 14 AI delivers fast performance and all-day battery life with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch FHD anti-glare display brings clarity to work and movies, backed by Intel Arc graphics and an ergonomic backlit keyboard. Featherlight at 1.4kg, equipped with Windows 11, Office 21, and a secure camera shutter, it’s purpose-built for productivity and portability at festival prices.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 offers built-in AI and serious multitasking power with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. The 16-inch WUXGA IPS display pops with 100% sRGB colours, anti-glare coating and TUV Low Blue Light protection. Slim, light and tough, it features rapid charging, Dolby Audio, facial recognition, a privacy shutter, and bundled Game Pass for extra personalisation, all at an attractive Great Indian Festival price.

HP Pavilion with Intel Core Ultra 5-125U is equipped with AI, a vibrant 2K IPS display, and all-day battery to your workspace. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD keep multitasking fast, while a 16-inch WUXGA screen and FHD IR camera make calls and projects look sharp. Copilot features, fast charging, privacy controls, and sturdy build ensure comfort and reliability, delivering pro-level features at a festival-friendly price.

Dell DB14255 brings next-gen AI power to your desk with an AMD R5-340 AI processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB SSD, plenty for handling work, classes or creative projects. The 14-inch FHD+ 300-nit IPS display is vibrant yet easy on the eyes, while Radeon Graphics provide smooth visuals. It’s lightweight at 1.52kg and includes a backlit keyboard with fingerprint security, Windows 11, Office 2024, and versatile ports, making it a smart, stylish pick this season.

