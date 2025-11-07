Intel’s Panther Lake CPU lineup leaked with up to 16 cores and Xe3 graphics

Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra 300 series has been leaked in detail, revealing an impressive lineup of mobile processors set to launch next year. This new lineup of mobile processors is codenamed Panther Lake and it is built on Intel’s advanced 18A manufacturing process. It succeeds the Lunar Lake processors and it features a hybrid architecture coming with different types of CPU cores with a powered Integrated Xe3 graphics.

The leak came from a popular leaker on X who leaked detailed information about the core counts and clock speed of the new lineup. It shows the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H model with up to 16 CPU cores, which includes 4 high-performance Cougar Cove P-cores, 8 Skymont efficiency cores and 4 low-power efficiency cores. With a boost clock speed of a whopping 5.1 GHz, it will include the integrated Arc B390 Xe3 graphics with 12 GPU cores. This combination will deliver enhanced onboard gaming and graphical performance on laptops.

The graphics core count varies within the range: entry-level models feature two graphics cores, whereas higher-end models, particularly the "X" variants such as Core Ultra X9 388H and Ultra X7 series, are equipped with a robust 12-core Arc B390 Xe3 GPU. These GPUs deliver substantially improved gaming and creative performance, with some models also featuring the Arc B370 variant with 10 cores.

Thermal Design Power (TDP) ratings start at 25W for most models, with configurable limits allowing OEMs to push up to 65W or even 80W on flagship models for sustained higher performance. Notably, Intel is introducing a new metric called “Experience Based PL1,” expected to optimise power use based on real-world workloads.