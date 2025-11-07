Subscribe

Intel’s Panther Lake CPU lineup leaked with up to 16 cores and Xe3 graphics

Intel's Panther Lake leak reveals a 16-core mobile chip with a top boost of 5.1GHz, enhanced Xe3 graphics and improved AI capabilities, targeting high-performance laptops in 2026.

Amit Rahi
Updated7 Nov 2025, 05:29 PM IST

You may be interested in

22% OFF

HP Professional 15 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Backlit/Turbo Silver/1.5 kg/MSO 2021

  • HP Professional 15 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Backlit/Turbo Silver/1.5 kg/MSO 2021

₹51330

₹65900

Get This

46% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg)
  • 82R400EFIN

₹39999

₹73690

Get This

18% OFF

acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6")

  • acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41
  • 39.62 cm (15.6")

₹36880

₹45000

Get This

64% OFF

Lenovo V14 G4 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Smart Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office

  • Lenovo V14 G4 (2024)
  • Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Smart Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office

₹35950

₹98990

Get This

25% OFF

HP 15 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (32 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Fingerprint Reader/Ash Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

  • HP 15 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (32 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Fingerprint Reader/Ash Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

₹56200

₹75000

Get This

Intel's leaked Panther Lake promises strong CPU and GPU gains for mobile gaming.
Intel's leaked Panther Lake promises strong CPU and GPU gains for mobile gaming.(Intel)

Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra 300 series has been leaked in detail, revealing an impressive lineup of mobile processors set to launch next year. This new lineup of mobile processors is codenamed Panther Lake and it is built on Intel’s advanced 18A manufacturing process. It succeeds the Lunar Lake processors and it features a hybrid architecture coming with different types of CPU cores with a powered Integrated Xe3 graphics.

You may be interested in

38% OFF

HP 15 Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Anti-Glare, FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB, (Win 11, M.S. Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg) 15-FD0467TU

  • HP 15 Laptop
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U
  • 16GB DDR4

₹52690

₹85000

Get This

18% OFF

Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5-1334U, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Black, 1.62KG, McAfee 15 Month, Thin & Light Laptop

  • Dell Inspiron 3530
  • Intel Core i5-1334U
  • 13th Gen

₹48950

₹60000

Get This

28% OFF

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare,Micro-Edge,15.6''/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0575TU

  • HP 15
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4
  • 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare

₹48990

₹68417

Get This

63% OFF

HP 14 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Ash Grey/1.4 kg/MS Office 2021

  • HP 14 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" FHD Display/Ash Grey/1.4 kg/MS Office 2021

₹47916.03

₹128690

Get This

59% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg)
  • 82RK00VWIN

₹34800

₹84000

Get This

The leak came from a popular leaker on X who leaked detailed information about the core counts and clock speed of the new lineup. It shows the flagship Core Ultra X9 388H model with up to 16 CPU cores, which includes 4 high-performance Cougar Cove P-cores, 8 Skymont efficiency cores and 4 low-power efficiency cores. With a boost clock speed of a whopping 5.1 GHz, it will include the integrated Arc B390 Xe3 graphics with 12 GPU cores. This combination will deliver enhanced onboard gaming and graphical performance on laptops.

The graphics core count varies within the range: entry-level models feature two graphics cores, whereas higher-end models, particularly the "X" variants such as Core Ultra X9 388H and Ultra X7 series, are equipped with a robust 12-core Arc B390 Xe3 GPU. These GPUs deliver substantially improved gaming and creative performance, with some models also featuring the Arc B370 variant with 10 cores.

Advertisement

Thermal Design Power (TDP) ratings start at 25W for most models, with configurable limits allowing OEMs to push up to 65W or even 80W on flagship models for sustained higher performance. Notably, Intel is introducing a new metric called “Experience Based PL1,” expected to optimise power use based on real-world workloads.

For memory compatibility, top-tier models are capable of LPDDR5x with speeds up to 9600 MT/sec. Complementing the CPU and GPU power is an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI tasks and upgraded connectivity with multiple Thunderbolt and USB ports, alongside Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesIntel’s Panther Lake CPU lineup leaked with up to 16 cores and Xe3 graphics
Read Next Story