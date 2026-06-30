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Inverter AC vs non-inverter AC: Which is better for your electricity bill?

Your AC may be cooling your room, but is it also increasing your electricity bill? Here's how an inverter AC can change power consumption.

Affiliate Desk
Published30 Jun 2026, 01:48 PM IST
An inverter AC can reduce electricity use, but your cooling habits determine how much you actually save.
An inverter AC can reduce electricity use, but your cooling habits determine how much you actually save.(AI Generated)

Buying an inverter AC does not automatically lower your electricity bill. The savings depend on how you use the air conditioner, the size of your room, your temperature settings, and the efficiency of the model. For households that run an AC for several hours every day, an inverter model can reduce power consumption compared to a fixed-speed unit.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 star,New star rated, Rating Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2-Way Air Swing, Anti-dust Filter with Anti Microbial Coating, Auto Clean (183INV CAV, White)View Details...

₹32,990

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Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM2.5 Filter, MTKL50XV16, White)View Details...

...
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Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star Rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool,Blue Fins (IA318ZXU, White)View Details...

₹36,490

...
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Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, 2026 New Star Rated (6 in 1 Convertible, Cools Up To 54°C, Turbo Cool, Installation Check, Clean Filter Indication, 100% Copper, White (GLS18I3AGGSC)View Details...

₹33,990

...
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Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star New Star rated Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech,Matter Enabled,AI,Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU24BKY4W,White)View Details...

₹61,989

...
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The key difference lies in how the compressor works. A conventional AC repeatedly switches the compressor on and off to maintain the set temperature. An inverter AC varies the compressor speed based on the cooling requirement. Once the room reaches the desired temperature, the compressor slows down instead of restarting at full capacity, helping reduce unnecessary power use.

That said, an inverter AC alone cannot guarantee lower electricity costs. Choosing the right tonnage, setting the thermostat around 24-26°C, keeping doors and windows closed, and cleaning filters regularly often have just as much impact on energy consumption.

If you're planning to upgrade, here are some inverter ACs worth considering.

Designed for medium-sized rooms, this 1.5-ton model includes a 5-in-1 convertible mode that lets users adjust cooling output according to occupancy and weather conditions. It uses a copper condenser coil and R-32 refrigerant, while the anti-dust filter with an antimicrobial coating helps reduce airborne dust inside the room.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
5-in-1 Adjustable Cooling
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
Special Features
Anti-dust filter with antimicrobial coating, Dual temperature display, R-32 eco-friendly refrigerant

Reasons to buy

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Effective anti-dust filter

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Copper condenser coil

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Versatile convertible modes

Reason to avoid

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Basic remote design

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Slightly loud outdoor unit

2. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

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This Daikin AC features a 3D Airflow system that distributes cool air across the room through horizontal and vertical swing. It also comes with a PM2.5 filter and a display that shows temperature and power consumption information. The inverter swing compressor and coated copper coils are designed to support long-term operation.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
Inverter power chill mode
Condenser Coil
100% Copper with anti-corrosion treatment
Special Features
3D Airflow (4-way swing), Triple Display (power, temp, error codes), PM2.5 air purification filter

Reasons to buy

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Uniform 3D airflow

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Efficient PM2.5 filter

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Real-time triple display

Reason to avoid

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Premium price tag

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No app control

Blue Star's smart inverter AC includes AI-based cooling that adjusts performance according to room conditions. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode allows users to control power usage, while the 4-way swing helps distribute air evenly. The unit supports app control as well as voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. It also includes HEPA and antimicrobial filtration.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
5-in-1 Convertible with AI Pro+
Condenser Coil
100% Copper
Special Features
Smart App control, Voice commands (Alexa/Google), 4-Way air swing, HEPA + Anti-microbial filters

Reasons to buy

...

Smart Wi-Fi control

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AI-driven auto cooling

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Dual protective filters

Reason to avoid

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App setup lags

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Frequent software updates

Built for regions that experience high summer temperatures, this Lloyd AC claims to deliver cooling even when outdoor temperatures reach 54°C. Its 6-in-1 convertible mode allows cooling capacity to be adjusted between 30% and 110%. Other features include a clean filter reminder, an installation check function, corrosion-resistant golden fins, and a long air throw.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
Cooling Modes
6-in-1 Convertible (30% to 110% tonnage)
Condenser Coil
100% Copper with Golden Fins
Special Features
7-Meter long air throw, Clean filter indicator, Smart installation check feature

Reasons to buy

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Extreme 54°C cooling

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Long air throw

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Golden fin protection

Reason to avoid

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Bulky indoor unit

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High power mode consumes energy

Suitable for larger rooms, this 2-ton Panasonic AC carries a 4-star energy rating and supports Wi-Fi connectivity. It offers 8-in-1 convertible cooling modes along with AI-based operation that adjusts cooling and fan speed automatically. The unit also includes DustBuster technology for outdoor unit cleaning, a PM0.1 air filter, and support for the MirAIe app and voice control through Matter-compatible smart home platforms.

Specifications

Capacity
2.0 Ton (Ideal for large rooms)
Energy Rating
4 Star
Cooling Modes
8-in-1 Convertible with AI control
Condenser Coil
100% Copper with Shield Blu+ anti-corrosion coating
Special Features
DustBuster technology, MirAIe app compatibility, Matter integration, PM0.1 air filter

Reasons to buy

...

Auto outdoor cleaning

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Matter-enabled smart tech

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Ultra-fine PM0.1 filter

Reason to avoid

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Very high price

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Requires larger space

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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