Inverter vs non-inverter fridge: Which technology actually drops your monthly electricity bill?

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
A refrigerator is one of the most important home appliances in any household. It works 24/7 keeping the food inside fresh. This is why it is important to consider not just the storage capacity, design and cooling features, but also its energy efficiency. This makes the compressor the single biggest factor in driving your home’s electricity bill. Traditional non-inverter refrigerators operate a simple binary cycle: the compressor turns on at full speed, blasts cold air until it reaches the set temperature, and then it shuts off completely. This constant stopping and starting triggers high power surges that increase your monthly electricity bill.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Godrej 330L 2 Star New Launch | 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | 4-in-1 Convertible | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator (2026 Model, RT EONINSPIRE 366BN HCIT IC BL, Icy Blue)View Details
₹36,990
IFB 241L 2 Star 10-in-1 Convertible, Advanced Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with 30 Hrs Cooling Retention, Turbo Freeze & 4 Year Super Warranty (2026, IFBFF-291BYOSET, Onyx Grey)View Details
₹26,790
Unlock Personalized
₹6,165x 6 months₹36,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Frost-free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 278 LUNAR BLACK(3S) CONV-Y, 2026 Model)View Details
₹27,990
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20H28249U/NL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, Single Touch Defrost, 2026 Model)View Details
LG 276 L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter, Smart & Dairy Mode, Frost-Free Double Door Convertible Refrigerator (GLT2826XWOB, Onyx Black, Multi Air Flow & Convertible Space for More Storage, 2026 Model)View Details
₹32,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
On the other hand, inverter refrigerators use a variable-speed compressor that continuously adjusts its speed to match cooling demand. Instead of shutting off, it throttles down to a low-energy state, which ensures that there are no power consumption surges. This process, in turn, leads to up to 40% less electricity consumption over a year.
Let's explain you this using a simple calculation.
In Delhi NCR, electricity tariffs range between ₹6.50 to ₹8.00 per unit plus PPAC surcharges and taxes for homes exceeding 400 monthly units.
Yearly electricity consumption by a 260L non-inverter refrigerator: 300 kWh per year
Total electricity bill for a year: 300 kWh per year x ₹7.50 per unit = ₹2,250 per year
Yearly electricity consumption by a 260L inverter refrigerator: 180 kWh per year
Total electricity bill for a year: 180 kWh per year x ₹7.50 per unit = ₹1,350 per year
Direct savings per year: ₹900 to ₹1,000 annually
Simply put, while non-inverter models cost a lot less than the inverter models, in the long run they can contribute significantly to your energy bills.
This Godrej 330L double-door refrigerator is ideal for a family of three to four people. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling according to the load, which helps in minimising energy consumption. It comes with 4-in-1 convertible technology that lets users switch between different storage configurations, while its Cool Shower Technology distributes air evenly across shelves for uniform cooling. Additionally, it comes with AI-powered operations that further optimise cooling and energy use.
Great design
Spacious interiors
Consistent performance
2-star energy rating
Buyers appreciate this refrigerator's large storage, flexible convertible functionality and consistent inverter-based cooling. They also like its retro-inspired design.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its overall performance, interiors and design.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This IFB 241L refrigerator is ideal for a family of three to four people. It uses an advanced inverter compressor for efficient, consistent cooling, while 360° uniform cooling helps maintain temperatures across compartments. Its gets 10-in-1 convertible technology lets users adjust storage according to their needs, while 30-hour cooling retention helps protect food during power cuts.
Great design
Spacious interiors
Consistent cooling performance
Low noise level
2-star energy rating
Buyers find the refrigerator offers good value for money and appreciate its premium appearance, well-designed shelves, and silent operation. They are satisfied with its performance, storage capacity, and installation.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its overall performance and design.
The Whirlpool 235L double-door refrigerator is ideal for a family of two to three people. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling according to the load, which helps reduce unnecessary energy consumption, while Multi Air Flow technology distributes cool air evenly across compartments. It gets 5-in-1 convertible feature that adjusts to users storage requirements. It also provides 12-hour cooling retention during power cuts.
Great design
Good quality
Ample storage space
Convertible modes can be confusing
Buyers find the refrigerator to be of good quality and appreciate its appearance. They also appreciate its cooling feature.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its cooling performance and design.
The Samsung 183L single is ideal for a family of two to three people. Its Digital Inverter Compressor adjusts cooling according to demand, helping reduce energy use and operating noise. The direct-cool system delivers powerful cooling, while the Fresh Room and anti-bacterial gasket help maintain food freshness. While it doesn't come with any convertible feature, it's high energy rating means that it helps buyers reduce their electricity bill significantly.
Great design
High energy efficiency
Ample storage capacity
Direct-cool technology needs manual defrosting
Great design
High energy efficiency
Ample storage capacity
Direct-cool technology needs manual defrosting
Buyers find this refrigerator to be better than expected, with excellent appearance and good storage capacity for small families. They appreciate its energy efficiency and consider it good value for money.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its energy efficiency and design.
The LG 276L double refrigerator is ideal for family of three to four people. Its Smart Inverter Compressor adjusts cooling according to usage, helping optimise energy consumption and reduce operating noise. Its multi air flow feature distributes cool air across compartments, while Smart Mode automatically adapts temperature for different seasons. Its 25L Fresh Zone provides dedicated space for fruits and vegetables, while Express Freeze helps cool or freeze items faster.
Great design
Ample storage capacity
Low noise level
2 Star energy rating
Buyers find the refrigerator good value for money, with positive feedback about its appearance, storage capacity, and silent operation.
Buyers should choose this refrigerator for its energy efficiency and design.
|MODEL
|CAPACITY
|ENERGY RATING
|COMPRESSOR TYPE
|Godrej 330L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Refrigerator
|330L
|2 Star
|Inverter Compressor
|IFB 241L 2 Star 10-in-1 Convertible, Advanced Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
|241L
|2 Star
|Inverter Compressor
|Whirlpool 235L double-door refrigerator
|235L
|3 Star
|Inverter Compressor
|Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
|183L
|4 Star
|Inverter Compressor
|LG 276 L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter, Smart & Dairy Mode, Frost-Free Double Door Convertible Refrigerator
|276L
|2 Star
|Smart Inverter Compressor
Past the marketing and into the details, these five washing machines emerged as compelling choices for the home
I’ve used and tested hundreds of refrigerators. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen inverter refrigerators and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling technology, convertible feature and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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