iOS 26.1 beta 2 released, bringing minor changes and new features

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 26.0.1 update to iPhones, bringing bug fixes and improvements to several app functions. Now, the company is testing the iOS 26.1 update with new features before its stable release. Recently, Apple has released iOS 26.1 beta 2 for developers and beta testers to try the new features and changes. It is not expected to be a big upgrade as the beta 2 includes a few minor changes and new features to first-party apps and services. The beta verison includes some Background Security Improvements, changes to alarms, alignment changes to the Settings app, and more. Here’s a list of everything new released with iOS 26 beta 2.

iOS 26.1 beta 2: New features and improvements Background Security Improvements: iOS 26.1 beta 2 will allow users to automatically download and install security improvements. In the Settings app under the Privacy and Security section, a new toggle option for Background Security Improvements will be available, which users can enable to install necessary updates.

Alarms: If you set an alarm using the Clock app, then instead of a stop button, Apple is bringing a slide gesture to stop the alarm from ringing. Hence, it may get tricky for users to stop an alarm.

Settings app: With iOS 26.1 beta 2, Apple has introduced changes in the alignment of icons and text. Now, they all appear on the left side instead of the centre. In addition, the display section with the app now showcases iOS 26-themed wallpaper

Fitness app: iPhone users will now have the ability to create a custom workout. It will now have options for workout type, duration, start time, active calories, and effort.

Photos app: Currently, the Hide gallery, Favourite, and Slideshow photos are used to appear at the bottom of the photos library. However, with the upcoming update, it may start to appear on top.