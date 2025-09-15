iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26: What’s new, key features, and 5 steps to prepare for the September 15 launch

Today, September 15, marks an exciting day for Apple users as iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 officially roll out. Along with the new iPhone 17 models and iPhone Air, the updates bring a fresh look and new features to Apple devices, creating an experience that’s better than ever before.

When the update rolls out, Apple's servers might be busy, leading to delays in downloading. If the download doesn’t start immediately, be patient and try again later.

While iOS 26 will be available on iPhones, it also signals the final update for Intel based Macs. macOS Tahoe 26 introduces a new design with Liquid Glass, along with revamped Spotlight Search, Live Activities, and an improved Shortcuts app. In addition to iPhones and Macs, updates will also roll out for iPads, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and Apple Vision Pro.

iOS 26: Fresh features for your iPhone iOS 26 revamps the system’s look with Liquid Glass, a new interface that makes your iPhone feel more dynamic. Expect a transparent menu bar, reflective toolbars, and apps that shift with your background. It might take a little getting used to, but soon it’ll feel like second nature.

Beyond the visual changes, the Live Translation feature is a major highlight. This feature translates text in real time across apps like Messages, FaceTime, and Phone. It eliminates the need for third party translation apps, making it much easier to communicate across language barriers.

Also worth mentioning is the revamped Shortcuts app, which now taps into AI to automate tasks based on triggers like time of day, device connections, or file updates. From setting up your phone to change settings when you arrive at work to triggering home automation routines, this feature makes life a lot more convenient.

I’m sure we’ve all had our fair share of spam calls. The new call screening feature in iOS 26 is a huge relief, it helps filter out robocalls before they even ring. It helps you filter out unwanted robocalls, and Messages now provides a filter for texts from unknown senders. It’s a welcome addition for anyone who’s ever dealt with unwanted calls and messages.

Another minor but impactful change is the camera app’s visual refresh. The interface is cleaner, and switching between photo and video modes is quicker and more intuitive. It’s a small change, but it makes the overall experience feel much smoother.

macOS Tahoe 26: A new look for your Mac On the Mac side, macOS Tahoe 26 introduces similar design changes with Liquid Glass. If you’ve experienced the transparency on iPhones, you’ll find the same effects in the menu bar and toolbars. While the new design may feel bold at first, it’s sure to grow on you and give your Mac a fresh, modern look.

One of the standout features in macOS Tahoe 26 is the improved Spotlight Search. This version supports natural language queries, so instead of just searching by file name, you can ask things like, “Show me the photos I took last weekend.” Spotlight will pull them up in seconds. It’s not just about searching anymore, it’s about interacting with your Mac in a smarter way.

New Phone app for Mac lets you access Recents, Contacts, and Voicemail easily. (Apple)

Another useful feature is Live Activities, which lets you track tasks like deliveries or game scores directly from your menu bar. It’s a seamless way to multitask without losing focus.

The new Phone app on Mac deserves a mention too. Now, you can answer calls from your iPhone directly on your Mac, making it easier to stay in the zone while handling calls.

And for gamers, Apple is introducing a Games app that serves as a central hub for discovering the latest releases and checking out what your friends are playing. It’s a fun addition to macOS, giving a fresh personality to the platform.

How to prepare for iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 With these exciting updates on the way, here’s what you can do to get your iPhone and Mac ready for iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26:

For iPhone (iOS 26) 1) Check Compatibility

iOS 26 supports iPhone 11 and newer models. If you're holding on to an older iPhone like the XR or XS, the update won't work. It's a good time to consider an upgrade. Make sure to check your device's compatibility before proceeding.

2) Back up your iPhone

Always back up your iPhone before an update. Use iCloud or iTunes to ensure your data is safe in case anything goes wrong.

3) Update your apps

To make sure everything works well with iOS 26, start by updating all your apps. What you have to do is open the App Store, tap your profile icon in the top right, and tap ‘Update All’ option to keep your iPhone ready.

Liquid Glass feature for iPhone iOS 26 update. (Apple)

4) Familiarise yourself with Liquid Glass

Spend some time exploring the new Liquid Glass design. If the transparency doesn’t suit you, adjust it in Settings. Getting comfortable with the new look will make your experience smoother.

5) Enable new features

Call screening and unknown sender filtering won’t be on by default. Head into Settings to enable them and enjoy a cleaner, more organised experience.

For Mac (macOS Tahoe 26) 1) Check compatibility

Intel based Macs will no longer receive major updates after macOS Tahoe 26. If you're using an older Intel Mac, this will be your last update. However, if you have a Mac with Apple Silicon (like M1, M2, or newer), you’ll continue to get future updates. These chips offer improved performance over Intel based Macs.

2) Back up your Mac

Backing up your Mac is essential before any update. Use Time Machine or another trusted backup tool to protect your files. That way, if anything goes wrong during the update, you can restore everything.

3) Free up space

Major updates need space. Go to About This Mac > Storage to check your available space. If you're running low, clear out unnecessary files or move large documents to an external drive to avoid interruptions during installation.

4) Familiarise yourself with new features

Spotlight Search and Live Activities will change how you use your Mac. Take some time to explore these features. With Spotlight, you can now search in natural language (e.g., “Show me the photos I took last weekend”). Live Activities makes multitasking easier by displaying real-time info in your menu bar. These features will make your Mac more intuitive and efficient.

5) Update your apps

Make sure your apps are updated for macOS Tahoe 26 to avoid any compatibility issues. Check the Mac App Store or manually update apps to ensure they’re ready for the new system features.

iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 are packed with exciting new features and design changes that will make your iPhone and Mac feel like entirely new devices. With Liquid Glass, Live Translation, and other game changing updates, Apple is pushing the boundaries of what these devices can do. Before diving into the updates, make sure your devices are prepared by checking compatibility, backing up your data, and exploring the new features.

It’s all happening today, September 15. Make sure you’re ready for the fresh new experience that Apple is about to deliver.