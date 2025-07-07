iOS 26 is turning your AirPods into a creator’s toolkit

Apple is quietly turning AirPods into more than just wireless earbuds. With iOS 26, the spotlight shifts to functionality that makes AirPods smarter, sharper, and surprisingly creator-friendly. The update covers the upcoming AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 2, bringing a whole new set of tools into your ears.

Advertisement

Studio-quality audio recording This might be the headline feature: AirPods can now record studio-grade audio, useful for everything from podcasting and interviews to music sessions and vlogging. You don’t need an expensive mic setup anymore, just pop in your AirPods and hit record on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Voice Isolation tech enhances clarity in noisy environments, and it works natively with the Camera app, Voice Memos, and third-party apps like Ferrite and Logic Pro.

Camera control at your fingertips For content creators, this is a win. You can now press and hold the AirPods stem to remotely trigger the shutter or start recording video. No more running to beat the timer or awkward angles. This works with the default Camera app on iPhones and iPads and extends to third-party camera apps as well, making it perfect for solo TikToks, reels, or travel vlogs.

Advertisement

Clearer calls and smarter audio Expect noticeably better call quality, including on FaceTime and apps like Zoom or Webex. Thanks to the same studio-quality recording, your voice sounds crisper and more natural. Even messages dictation benefits from the bump in clarity.

Auto-pause when you fall asleep There’s a new “Pause Media When Falling Asleep” feature in beta. If AirPods detect you’ve dozed off, they pause playback automatically. It’s subtle, useful, and easy on battery life.

Seamless switching gets even smoother Switching between iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even CarPlay is now more intuitive. A new setting lets you keep audio in your AirPods even when your phone connects to a car system, so your podcast won’t jump to the car stereo unless you want it to.

Advertisement

How to get these features You’ll need the iOS 26 developer beta and the latest beta firmware for AirPods. A public beta is expected soon, with a stable rollout by fall 2025.

What’s next? Real-time translation support might land with the rumoured AirPods Pro 3. For now, though, iOS 26 already turns your AirPods into a capable, creator-ready tool set.