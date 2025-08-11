iOS 26 public beta hands-on: Is the biggest design revamp worth the hype?

Just before the end of July, Apple released the awaited iOS 26 public beta, enabling iPhone users to get hands-on experience of the update before its official release next month. The iOS 26 has introduced a major revamp to the user interface, bringing Liquid Glass design, greater customisation on home and lock screen, upgraded Apple Intelligence, and new additions to the first-party apps.

While the update has been through plenty of changes and backlash within the developers' beta, Apple is constantly refining the UI before the stable release. Well, to test out the hyped iOS 26 update, I took a chance to install the public beta on iPhone 16e, which I use as my primary phone. Well, the experience remained buggy; it provided quite a bit of experience, transitioning from iOS 18 to iOS 26. Here’s my hands-on experience with Apple’s biggest OS update.

Liquid Glass UI: A refined change The first thing which grabs attention in iOS 26 is the entirely new user interface, which Apple has dubbed “Liquid Glass”. This new UI is considered to be one of the biggest visual revamps since iOS 7, so the hype is well-justified. But, is it futuristic or refined? Well, that we will explore in detail. When the Liquid Glass UI started to appear on social media platforms, I was not very impressed with the drastic changes, but once I got hands-on on the iOS 26 public beta, my scepticism was reversed.

The public beta is buggy at the moment, but the fluid UI changes truly live up to the expectations. The glass and transparent design across the software looks aesthetic, and it gives the app icons and lock screen a satisfying floating effect. We can also see notable changes to app icon design, notification centre, lock and home screens that feel fresh. iPhone users who were concerned about the readability, well, the translucent design has been improved with stronger background blur, making the text readable.

Home and lock screen customisation With iOS 26, Apple has introduced several home and lock screen customisations, which make the experience even more personalised. Firstly, the lock screen enables users to manually expand the clock size that match their preference and wallpaper. Now, users can also add live images and 3D-like effects to the lock screen, which are some welcome additions. However, the widgets still miss out on the Liquid Glass design for the lock screen widgets.

Coming to the home screen, there are several things users can customise, starting from changing the icons to default, dark, clear, and tinted. I enjoyed the tinted app icons, as they enable users to customise app icons to the colours that contrast with the background. Apart from these customisations, the control centre panel and Notification Centre also have a floating transparent effect, which again looks quite decent. Although iPhone users with ProMotion display could get a more refined experience due to the 120Hz refresh rate.

First-part app experiences With iOS 26 public beta, I also experienced a new UI for the first-party apps, including Photos, Messages, Ganges appand the Camera app. Well, these are the few apps which I interacted with the most.

Coming to the iPhone’s camera app, it is more streamlined since the video and photo modes have been separated. However, it's quite confusing to toggle between portrait, time lapse, slow-mp, and other camera modes, and it takes quite a few seconds to land on the desired mode. Additionally, its design and looks are not very pleasing, and I hope Apple make changes before the official release.

The Photos app also gets a separate Library and Collections tab, which makes it easier to find photos within albums, trips, recent images, etc. Another new addition is the Games app, which has the most intuitive Liquid Glass design. The tabs are easy to navigate, users can connect with friends, find games, and more, making it another welcome addition.

I have also been hearing about the changes to the Apple Music app, but since I am not a subscription user, I was not able to thoroughly test out the app features. Well, I may have to get Apple Music now, since the hype UI changes have made me curious.

Apple Intelligence upgrades With iOS 26, Apple introduces a plethora of Apple Intelligence features that include Hold Assist, which lets iPhone users know who’s calling and the purpose of their call is displayed on the screen instantly. Another useful feature is the Live Translation, which I did not get a chance to test, since the languages are limited, but it could come in handy on the phone, FaceTime, and even in messages.

