iOS 26 update on iPhone brings custom wallpaper to iMessage: Here’s how it works

Apple has announced iOS 26 at the WWDC 2025, with new features, a redesigned user interface, and additional Apple Intelligence features. With the new features, Apple has also introduced a new iMessage feature where users will finally be able to set custom wallpapers for chats, similar to how we do on WhatsApp. This feature comes as a new personalisation tool, which has been requested for quite some time. Therefore, if you are an iPhone user and want to make your iMessage chats aesthetically pleasing, then here’s how custom wallpaper in iMessage works before its stable release in September.

How to set custom wallpapers on iMessage in iOS 26 Step 1: Open iMessages on your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on any specific chat or group

Step 3: Now tap on the contact or group name and select “Backgrounds”

Step 4: Select from Photos, colour, and select custom wallpaper in iMessage

Step 5: Now simply select the check button on the top right corner to save changes.

Alternatively, iPhone 15 Pro and newer models also come with support for Image Playground, which is an Apple Intelligence feature. This way, users can give the image generation tool a text prompt to create custom wallpapers for specific chats.

The feature also gives users suggestions with wallpaper ideas based on images shared with the person or group. This feature is expected to roll out with iOS 26 in September. Currently, Apple has released this feature in Beta, and it is set to roll out for public beta users as well.

Note that custom backgrounds for iMessage are synced across devices with an Apple account. Any changes made in the chat background will also reflect on iPads and Macs.