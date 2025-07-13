iOS 26 Photos app: More than just a redesign, tools you’ll actually use

Apple’s Camera roll is getting extra smart in iOS 26. While the initial buzz has centred on visual changes, there are practical upgrades in the Photos app that aim to improve usability, and they’re worth knowing about.

A return to tabbed navigation Following controversy around the iOS 18 Photos layout, Apple has reintroduced tabbed navigation. In iOS 26, you’ll find two tabs at the top of the app: Library and Collections. The Library view shows a familiar grid of all your images, while Collections group your content by curated categories such as Memories, Trips, and more, all accessible in a clear, smooth toggle interface.

Flexible collection layout customisation Under the Collections tab, iOS 26 allows you to change how your albums appear. The “More” (three‑dots) menu includes layout options that let you display collections in different formats: a dominant tile at the top, evenly sized grids, or larger icons in a 2×2 arrangement. This gives users better control over visual hierarchy and browsing style.

Event recognition with smart context links A standout addition, especially for event photographs, is intelligent event detection. When viewing an image taken at a concert or sporting event, swipe up on that photo and you may see links to information about that event, plus related artists or venues. For example, a concert shot can show the event date, links to music in Apple Music, and future performances, all drawn directly from photo metadata and external data sources .

Redesign made functional Visually, iOS 26’s Photos app matches the broader Liquid Glass theme with minimalistic, translucent aesthetics. However, Apple has ensured that new design elements serve function. Tabs shrink when scrolling, and the layout shifts focus where needed without compromising legibility or navigational speed.

Why it matters These changes appear subtle on the surface, but they go beyond purely visual tweaks. Apple has addressed usability concerns from the last major overhaul and added features rooted in context awareness. For many users, the tabbed view and customizable layouts could make Photos feel more intuitive again, while event linking offers valuable context in your photo library.