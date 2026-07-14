iPad vs Android tablets: Which screen will actually last you 5 years?

Choosing a tablet these days isn't as simple as picking a model with the latest processor or the biggest battery, especially if you plan on keep using the device for four to five years. Today, tablets are being used for everything, right from attending online classes, making presentations to editing photos and videos. This means, whichever tablet you do decide to get for yourself should not only have a high-quality screen that delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, but it should also be ready to handle a lot of AI-related workloads in addition to having the right processor and a gigantic battery. This brings us to the imminent question - iPad or Android tablet, which one should you pick?

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Apple's iPads are known for their colour-accurate Retina displays, long software support and excellent calibration, while top Android tablets from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi offer AMOLED and OLED screens with high-refresh-rate that promise an equally immersive viewing experience. They also come with powerful processors and offer extended battery life. But the question remains - which one truly stands the test of time? The answer is both. All the top Android tablets and iPads will serve you right if you pick a device that is right for your specific use case.

iPad vs Android tablet: Who should pick an iPad? - Students who need a dependable tablet for note-taking, attending online classes and using creativity tools such as Apple Pencil.

- Creative professionals who use apps like Procreate, Affinity Designer or Final Cut Pro for iPad.

- Working professionals looking for a lightweight productivity device.

- Frequent travelers who want a premium display for streaming, reading and video calls that can also dub as their on-the-go productivity hub.

- Users planning to keep their tablet for five years or more as Apple offers consistent software updates and strong resale value.

- Users who are already a part of the Apple ecosystem.

iPad vs Android tablet: Who should pick an Android tablet? - Budget buyers who are looking for the best features without paying premium prices.

- People who are planning to use the tablet primarily for streaming movies, watching sports and gaming.

- Students who are seeking an affordable tablet for online classes, note-taking and reading.

- Professionals who rely on Google's or Microsoft's platform and other cross-platform productivity apps.

- Android smartphone users who want seamless integration with Google services and their existing ecosystem.

Best Android tablets and iPads in India

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) combines portability with performance. Its slim, lightweight aluminium design makes it easy to carry, while the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and an anti-reflective coating delivers vibrant colours for photo editing, digital art and media consumption. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip, which handles multitasking, creative workflows and AI-powered features with ease. Additionally, it features support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager and Apple Intelligence, which makes it a capable productivity companion for students, professionals and content creators.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2360 × 1640 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, laminated display, anti-reflective coating Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 256GB of storage space Battery 28.93 Watt Hours, up to 10 hours of web browsing Productivity Features Apple Intelligence support, iPadOS multitasking, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro support, Magic Keyboard support, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C Reason to buy Bright and vibrant display Exceptionally smooth performance Light weight design Reason to avoid Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this iPad for its premium design, fast M3-powered performance and vibrant Liquid Retina display. Many appreciate its ability to handle note-taking, video editing, digital illustration and multitasking without lag.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and productivity features.

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The Apple iPad Air 13-inch with the M3 chip is designed for users who want a larger canvas for work, creativity and entertainment without opting for the iPad Pro. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone colours, a fully laminated panel and an anti-reflective coating, which delivers vivid colours and excellent colour accuracy for photo editing, sketching and streaming. It is powered by the Apple M3 chip, which offers fast multitasking and AI-ready performance. Combined with Apple Pencil Pro, the new Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager and Apple Intelligence, the iPad Air transforms into a capable productivity device for students, professionals and creators.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina display, 2732 × 2048 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, fully laminated display, anti-reflective coating, 600 nits brightness Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 256GB of storage space Battery 36.59‐watt‐hour, up to 10 hours of web browsing Productivity Features Apple Intelligence, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro support, Magic Keyboard support, Touch ID, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, iPadOS multitasking Reason to buy Bright and vibrant display Exceptionally smooth performance Premium build Reason to avoid Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this iPad for its large, vibrant Liquid Retina display, premium build quality and the M3 chip's ability to handle demanding tasks such as note-taking, digital art, video editing and multitasking without lag. Many also value the smooth iPadOS experience and long software support.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

The Apple iPad Air 13-inch is ideal for those who need a bigger canvas to work on without needing to pay Pro prices. It comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels, and support for features such as True Tone colours and an anti-reflective coating, which delivers vivid colours. This display also houses a 12MP Centre Stage camera for video calls. This iPad is powered by Apple's M3 chip, which offers fast multitasking and AI-ready performance. In addition to this, you get support for Apple Pencil Pro and Apple's Magic Keyboard. It runs iPadOS, which lets it sync with other Apple devices with ease.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina display, 2732 × 2048 resolution, 600 nits brightness Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 128GB of storage space Battery 36.59‐watt‐hour, up to 10 hours of web browsing Productivity Features Apple Intelligence, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro support, Magic Keyboard support, Touch ID, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E Reason to buy Bright and vibrant display Exceptionally smooth performance Premium build Reason to avoid Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this iPad for its large, vibrant display, premium build quality and the M3 chip's ability to handle the toughest workloads.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display Creator's Edition is built for creators, designers and professionals who need an immersive display and powerful performance. It comes with an 11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture display that uses an anti-glare nano-texture coating and anti-reflective optical layer to reduce reflections while delivering paper-like viewing comfort. The panel supports 12-bit colour, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and 144Hz AdaptiveSync, ensuring exceptional colour accuracy for photo editing, digital illustration and content creation. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, it also includes Xiaomi's Focus Pen Pro and AI-powered productivity tools for a complete creative workflow.

Specifications Display 11.2-inch 3.2K (3200 × 2136) Nano Texture Display, 144Hz AdaptiveSync, 12-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Anti-Glare Nano Texture, Anti-Reflective coating, up to 800 nits brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform RAM & Storage 12GB LPDDR5T RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 Storage Battery 9,200mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge Productivity Features Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, AI Writing, AI Live Subtitles, AI Voice Enhancement, Xiaomi Creation Suite, Workstation Mode, Floating Windows, Circle to Search with Google, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to buy Great performance Value for money Premium build Reason to avoid Occasional Focus Pen responsiveness issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting it's smooth and great for multitasking, with one customer highlighting its minimal delay with the Focus Pen. They also appreciate its value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and build.

The OnePlus Pad 4 is built for professionals, creators and power users who need desktop-class performance in a slim, portable design. Its 13.2-inch 3.4K True Color display features 12-bit colour depth and it delivers a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, which makes it good for photo editing, digital illustration and entertainment. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform that handles intensive multitasking, gaming and AI-powered workflows with ease. Combined with OxygenOS 16, AI tools, Smart Keyboard and Stylo Pro support, it offers a laptop-like productivity experience.

Specifications Display 13.2-inch 3.4K (3392 × 2400) True Color LCD, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 12-bit colour depth, up to 1000 nits HBM brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform RAM & Storage 8GB + 256GB Battery 13,380mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging Productivity Features OxygenOS 16, OnePlus AI, desktop-style multitasking, Smart Keyboard support, Stylo Pro support, NFC file transfer, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 Gen 1, 8-speaker audio system Reason to buy Great performance Long battery life Great display Reason to avoid Smart Keyboard and Stylo Pro add to the cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this tablet for its excellent colour accuracy, high brightness and 144Hz refresh rate make it ideal for content creation, streaming and reading. Many also appreciate the tablet's flagship Snapdragon processor, smooth multitasking, premium metal build, long battery life and powerful eight-speaker setup.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a premium Android tablet that combines a sleek Armour Aluminium design with flagship-grade performance for work, creativity and entertainment. Its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and Vision Booster technology, producing rich colours, deep blacks and excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, the tablet effortlessly handles demanding apps, while Galaxy AI, the included S Pen and Samsung DeX transform it into a capable productivity device.

Specifications Display 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2560 × 1600 resolution, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Vision Booster Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ RAM & Storage 12GB + 128GB Battery 8,400mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging Productivity Features Galaxy AI, Samsung DeX, S Pen (included), Multi Window, Circle to Search with Google, Note Assist, Sketch to Image, Book Cover Keyboard support, Quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to buy Bright and colour accurate display Responsive S Pen Powerful flagship performance Reason to avoid Premium price

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this tablet for its premium build quality, vibrant AMOLED display and smooth flagship performance, describing the tablet as ideal for streaming, note-taking, digital artwork and multitasking. Many users highlight the value of the included S Pen, which delivers a natural writing experience for students and professionals.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, performance and battery life.

Top 3 features of the best Android tablets and iPads in India

NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip 11-inch Liquid Retina Display Apple M3 28.93 Watt Hours Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip 13-inch Liquid Retina Display Apple M3 36.59 Watt Hours Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip 13-inch Liquid Retina Display Apple M3 36.59 Watt Hours XIAOMI Pad 8 Nano Texture Display Creator's Edition 11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 9,200mAh OnePlus Pad 4 13.2-inch 3.4K True Color LCD Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 12,380mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ 8,400mAh

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of Android tablet and iPads. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of mixer grinders across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, battery, processor and productivity features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.