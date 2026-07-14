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iPad vs Android tablets: Which screen will actually last you 5 years?

iPads offer longer software support, better app optimisation and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Android tablets, on the other hand, provide more options across different price segments, greater customisation and excellent value

Published14 Jul 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Both Android tablets and iPads are excellent for productivity.
Both Android tablets and iPads are excellent for productivity.(HT)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Choosing a tablet these days isn't as simple as picking a model with the latest processor or the biggest battery, especially if you plan on keep using the device for four to five years. Today, tablets are being used for everything, right from attending online classes, making presentations to editing photos and videos. This means, whichever tablet you do decide to get for yourself should not only have a high-quality screen that delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, but it should also be ready to handle a lot of AI-related workloads in addition to having the right processor and a gigantic battery. This brings us to the imminent question - iPad or Android tablet, which one should you pick?

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Apple's iPads are known for their colour-accurate Retina displays, long software support and excellent calibration, while top Android tablets from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi offer AMOLED and OLED screens with high-refresh-rate that promise an equally immersive viewing experience. They also come with powerful processors and offer extended battery life. But the question remains - which one truly stands the test of time? The answer is both. All the top Android tablets and iPads will serve you right if you pick a device that is right for your specific use case.

iPad vs Android tablet: Who should pick an iPad?

- Students who need a dependable tablet for note-taking, attending online classes and using creativity tools such as Apple Pencil.

- Creative professionals who use apps like Procreate, Affinity Designer or Final Cut Pro for iPad.

- Working professionals looking for a lightweight productivity device.

- Frequent travelers who want a premium display for streaming, reading and video calls that can also dub as their on-the-go productivity hub.

- Users planning to keep their tablet for five years or more as Apple offers consistent software updates and strong resale value.

- Users who are already a part of the Apple ecosystem.

iPad vs Android tablet: Who should pick an Android tablet?

- Budget buyers who are looking for the best features without paying premium prices.

- People who are planning to use the tablet primarily for streaming movies, watching sports and gaming.

- Students who are seeking an affordable tablet for online classes, note-taking and reading.

- Professionals who rely on Google's or Microsoft's platform and other cross-platform productivity apps.

- Android smartphone users who want seamless integration with Google services and their existing ecosystem.

Best Android tablets and iPads in India

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) combines portability with performance. Its slim, lightweight aluminium design makes it easy to carry, while the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and an anti-reflective coating delivers vibrant colours for photo editing, digital art and media consumption. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip, which handles multitasking, creative workflows and AI-powered features with ease. Additionally, it features support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager and Apple Intelligence, which makes it a capable productivity companion for students, professionals and content creators.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2360 × 1640 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, laminated display, anti-reflective coating
Processor
Apple M3 chip
RAM & Storage
256GB of storage space
Battery
28.93 Watt Hours, up to 10 hours of web browsing
Productivity Features
Apple Intelligence support, iPadOS multitasking, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro support, Magic Keyboard support, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C

Reason to buy

Bright and vibrant display

Exceptionally smooth performance

Light weight design

Reason to avoid

Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this iPad for its premium design, fast M3-powered performance and vibrant Liquid Retina display. Many appreciate its ability to handle note-taking, video editing, digital illustration and multitasking without lag.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and productivity features.

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The Apple iPad Air 13-inch with the M3 chip is designed for users who want a larger canvas for work, creativity and entertainment without opting for the iPad Pro. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone colours, a fully laminated panel and an anti-reflective coating, which delivers vivid colours and excellent colour accuracy for photo editing, sketching and streaming. It is powered by the Apple M3 chip, which offers fast multitasking and AI-ready performance. Combined with Apple Pencil Pro, the new Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager and Apple Intelligence, the iPad Air transforms into a capable productivity device for students, professionals and creators.

Specifications

Display
13-inch Liquid Retina display, 2732 × 2048 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, fully laminated display, anti-reflective coating, 600 nits brightness
Processor
Apple M3 chip
RAM & Storage
256GB of storage space
Battery
36.59‐watt‐hour, up to 10 hours of web browsing
Productivity Features
Apple Intelligence, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro support, Magic Keyboard support, Touch ID, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, iPadOS multitasking

Reason to buy

Bright and vibrant display

Exceptionally smooth performance

Premium build

Reason to avoid

Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this iPad for its large, vibrant Liquid Retina display, premium build quality and the M3 chip's ability to handle demanding tasks such as note-taking, digital art, video editing and multitasking without lag. Many also value the smooth iPadOS experience and long software support.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

The Apple iPad Air 13-inch is ideal for those who need a bigger canvas to work on without needing to pay Pro prices. It comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels, and support for features such as True Tone colours and an anti-reflective coating, which delivers vivid colours. This display also houses a 12MP Centre Stage camera for video calls. This iPad is powered by Apple's M3 chip, which offers fast multitasking and AI-ready performance. In addition to this, you get support for Apple Pencil Pro and Apple's Magic Keyboard. It runs iPadOS, which lets it sync with other Apple devices with ease.

Specifications

Display
13-inch Liquid Retina display, 2732 × 2048 resolution, 600 nits brightness
Processor
Apple M3 chip
RAM & Storage
128GB of storage space
Battery
36.59‐watt‐hour, up to 10 hours of web browsing
Productivity Features
Apple Intelligence, Stage Manager, Apple Pencil Pro support, Magic Keyboard support, Touch ID, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E

Reason to buy

Bright and vibrant display

Exceptionally smooth performance

Premium build

Reason to avoid

Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this iPad for its large, vibrant display, premium build quality and the M3 chip's ability to handle the toughest workloads.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display Creator's Edition is built for creators, designers and professionals who need an immersive display and powerful performance. It comes with an 11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture display that uses an anti-glare nano-texture coating and anti-reflective optical layer to reduce reflections while delivering paper-like viewing comfort. The panel supports 12-bit colour, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and 144Hz AdaptiveSync, ensuring exceptional colour accuracy for photo editing, digital illustration and content creation. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, it also includes Xiaomi's Focus Pen Pro and AI-powered productivity tools for a complete creative workflow.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch 3.2K (3200 × 2136) Nano Texture Display, 144Hz AdaptiveSync, 12-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Anti-Glare Nano Texture, Anti-Reflective coating, up to 800 nits brightness
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform
RAM & Storage
12GB LPDDR5T RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 Storage
Battery
9,200mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge
Productivity Features
Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro, AI Writing, AI Live Subtitles, AI Voice Enhancement, Xiaomi Creation Suite, Workstation Mode, Floating Windows, Circle to Search with Google, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reason to buy

Great performance

Value for money

Premium build

Reason to avoid

Occasional Focus Pen responsiveness issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting it's smooth and great for multitasking, with one customer highlighting its minimal delay with the Focus Pen. They also appreciate its value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and build.

The OnePlus Pad 4 is built for professionals, creators and power users who need desktop-class performance in a slim, portable design. Its 13.2-inch 3.4K True Color display features 12-bit colour depth and it delivers a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, which makes it good for photo editing, digital illustration and entertainment. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform that handles intensive multitasking, gaming and AI-powered workflows with ease. Combined with OxygenOS 16, AI tools, Smart Keyboard and Stylo Pro support, it offers a laptop-like productivity experience.

Specifications

Display
13.2-inch 3.4K (3392 × 2400) True Color LCD, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 12-bit colour depth, up to 1000 nits HBM brightness
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform
RAM & Storage
8GB + 256GB
Battery
13,380mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
Productivity Features
OxygenOS 16, OnePlus AI, desktop-style multitasking, Smart Keyboard support, Stylo Pro support, NFC file transfer, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 Gen 1, 8-speaker audio system

Reason to buy

Great performance

Long battery life

Great display

Reason to avoid

Smart Keyboard and Stylo Pro add to the cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this tablet for its excellent colour accuracy, high brightness and 144Hz refresh rate make it ideal for content creation, streaming and reading. Many also appreciate the tablet's flagship Snapdragon processor, smooth multitasking, premium metal build, long battery life and powerful eight-speaker setup.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a premium Android tablet that combines a sleek Armour Aluminium design with flagship-grade performance for work, creativity and entertainment. Its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and Vision Booster technology, producing rich colours, deep blacks and excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, the tablet effortlessly handles demanding apps, while Galaxy AI, the included S Pen and Samsung DeX transform it into a capable productivity device.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2560 × 1600 resolution, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Vision Booster
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
RAM & Storage
12GB + 128GB
Battery
8,400mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging
Productivity Features
Galaxy AI, Samsung DeX, S Pen (included), Multi Window, Circle to Search with Google, Note Assist, Sketch to Image, Book Cover Keyboard support, Quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reason to buy

Bright and colour accurate display

Responsive S Pen

Powerful flagship performance

Reason to avoid

Premium price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this tablet for its premium build quality, vibrant AMOLED display and smooth flagship performance, describing the tablet as ideal for streaming, note-taking, digital artwork and multitasking. Many users highlight the value of the included S Pen, which delivers a natural writing experience for students and professionals.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, performance and battery life.

Top 3 features of the best Android tablets and iPads in India

NAMEDISPLAYPROCESSORBATTERY
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip11-inch Liquid Retina DisplayApple M328.93 Watt Hours
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip13-inch Liquid Retina DisplayApple M336.59 Watt Hours
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip13-inch Liquid Retina DisplayApple M336.59 Watt Hours
XIAOMI Pad 8 Nano Texture Display Creator's Edition11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture DisplayQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 9,200mAh
OnePlus Pad 413.2-inch 3.4K True Color LCDQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 12,380mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2XMediaTek Dimensity 9400+8,400mAh

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of Android tablet and iPads. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of mixer grinders across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, battery, processor and productivity features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesiPad vs Android tablets: Which screen will actually last you 5 years?

FAQs

Which tablet display lasts longer: LCD or AMOLED?

LCD panels, such as Apple's Liquid Retina displays, are generally less susceptible to image retention, while modern AMOLED displays deliver better contrast and colours.

How much RAM do I need in a tablet?

For everyday use such as browsing, streaming and online classes, 8GB RAM is sufficient. If you regularly edit photos, multitask extensively or use creative applications, choose a tablet with 12GB RAM or more for smoother performance and better longevity.

How much storage should I choose?

For most users, 256GB offers the best balance of storage and value. If you mainly use cloud storage and stream content, 128GB may be enough. Content creators, photographers and video editors should consider 512GB or higher.

Is a 120Hz display worth it on a tablet?

A 120Hz or higher refresh rate makes scrolling smoother, improves gaming responsiveness and enhances the overall user experience. It's especially useful if you frequently read, draw with a stylus or watch high-frame-rate content.

Should I buy a Wi-Fi-only tablet or a 5G tablet?

A Wi-Fi-only tablet is ideal if you mainly use it at home, work or college with reliable internet access. Choose a 5G model if you travel frequently, work remotely or need uninterrupted connectivity without relying on mobile hotspots.

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