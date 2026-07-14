iPad vs Android tablets: Which screen will actually last you 5 years?

Choosing a tablet these days isn't as simple as picking a model with the latest processor or the biggest battery, especially if you plan on keep using the device for four to five years. Today, tablets are being used for everything, right from attending online classes, making presentations to editing photos and videos. This means, whichever tablet you do decide to get for yourself should not only have a high-quality screen that delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, but it should also be ready to handle a lot of AI-related workloads in addition to having the right processor and a gigantic battery. This brings us to the imminent question - iPad or Android tablet, which one should you pick?
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Apple's iPads are known for their colour-accurate Retina displays, long software support and excellent calibration, while top Android tablets from brands such as Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi offer AMOLED and OLED screens with high-refresh-rate that promise an equally immersive viewing experience. They also come with powerful processors and offer extended battery life. But the question remains - which one truly stands the test of time? The answer is both. All the top Android tablets and iPads will serve you right if you pick a device that is right for your specific use case.
- Students who need a dependable tablet for note-taking, attending online classes and using creativity tools such as Apple Pencil.
- Creative professionals who use apps like Procreate, Affinity Designer or Final Cut Pro for iPad.
- Working professionals looking for a lightweight productivity device.
- Frequent travelers who want a premium display for streaming, reading and video calls that can also dub as their on-the-go productivity hub.
- Users planning to keep their tablet for five years or more as Apple offers consistent software updates and strong resale value.
- Users who are already a part of the Apple ecosystem.
- Budget buyers who are looking for the best features without paying premium prices.
- People who are planning to use the tablet primarily for streaming movies, watching sports and gaming.
- Students who are seeking an affordable tablet for online classes, note-taking and reading.
- Professionals who rely on Google's or Microsoft's platform and other cross-platform productivity apps.
- Android smartphone users who want seamless integration with Google services and their existing ecosystem.
The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) combines portability with performance. Its slim, lightweight aluminium design makes it easy to carry, while the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and an anti-reflective coating delivers vibrant colours for photo editing, digital art and media consumption. It is powered by Apple's M3 chip, which handles multitasking, creative workflows and AI-powered features with ease. Additionally, it features support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager and Apple Intelligence, which makes it a capable productivity companion for students, professionals and content creators.
Bright and vibrant display
Exceptionally smooth performance
Light weight design
Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately
Buyers appreciate this iPad for its premium design, fast M3-powered performance and vibrant Liquid Retina display. Many appreciate its ability to handle note-taking, video editing, digital illustration and multitasking without lag.
Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and productivity features.
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The Apple iPad Air 13-inch with the M3 chip is designed for users who want a larger canvas for work, creativity and entertainment without opting for the iPad Pro. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone colours, a fully laminated panel and an anti-reflective coating, which delivers vivid colours and excellent colour accuracy for photo editing, sketching and streaming. It is powered by the Apple M3 chip, which offers fast multitasking and AI-ready performance. Combined with Apple Pencil Pro, the new Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager and Apple Intelligence, the iPad Air transforms into a capable productivity device for students, professionals and creators.
Bright and vibrant display
Exceptionally smooth performance
Premium build
Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately
Buyers appreciate this iPad for its large, vibrant Liquid Retina display, premium build quality and the M3 chip's ability to handle demanding tasks such as note-taking, digital art, video editing and multitasking without lag. Many also value the smooth iPadOS experience and long software support.
Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.
The Apple iPad Air 13-inch is ideal for those who need a bigger canvas to work on without needing to pay Pro prices. It comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels, and support for features such as True Tone colours and an anti-reflective coating, which delivers vivid colours. This display also houses a 12MP Centre Stage camera for video calls. This iPad is powered by Apple's M3 chip, which offers fast multitasking and AI-ready performance. In addition to this, you get support for Apple Pencil Pro and Apple's Magic Keyboard. It runs iPadOS, which lets it sync with other Apple devices with ease.
Bright and vibrant display
Exceptionally smooth performance
Premium build
Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately
Buyers appreciate this iPad for its large, vibrant display, premium build quality and the M3 chip's ability to handle the toughest workloads.
Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.
The Xiaomi Pad 8 Nano Texture Display Creator's Edition is built for creators, designers and professionals who need an immersive display and powerful performance. It comes with an 11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture display that uses an anti-glare nano-texture coating and anti-reflective optical layer to reduce reflections while delivering paper-like viewing comfort. The panel supports 12-bit colour, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and 144Hz AdaptiveSync, ensuring exceptional colour accuracy for photo editing, digital illustration and content creation. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, it also includes Xiaomi's Focus Pen Pro and AI-powered productivity tools for a complete creative workflow.
Great performance
Value for money
Premium build
Occasional Focus Pen responsiveness issues
Buyers praise the tablet's performance, noting it's smooth and great for multitasking, with one customer highlighting its minimal delay with the Focus Pen. They also appreciate its value for money.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and build.
The OnePlus Pad 4 is built for professionals, creators and power users who need desktop-class performance in a slim, portable design. Its 13.2-inch 3.4K True Color display features 12-bit colour depth and it delivers a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, which makes it good for photo editing, digital illustration and entertainment. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform that handles intensive multitasking, gaming and AI-powered workflows with ease. Combined with OxygenOS 16, AI tools, Smart Keyboard and Stylo Pro support, it offers a laptop-like productivity experience.
Great performance
Long battery life
Great display
Smart Keyboard and Stylo Pro add to the cost
Buyers praise this tablet for its excellent colour accuracy, high brightness and 144Hz refresh rate make it ideal for content creation, streaming and reading. Many also appreciate the tablet's flagship Snapdragon processor, smooth multitasking, premium metal build, long battery life and powerful eight-speaker setup.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a premium Android tablet that combines a sleek Armour Aluminium design with flagship-grade performance for work, creativity and entertainment. Its 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and Vision Booster technology, producing rich colours, deep blacks and excellent colour accuracy. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, the tablet effortlessly handles demanding apps, while Galaxy AI, the included S Pen and Samsung DeX transform it into a capable productivity device.
Bright and colour accurate display
Responsive S Pen
Powerful flagship performance
Premium price
Buyers praise this tablet for its premium build quality, vibrant AMOLED display and smooth flagship performance, describing the tablet as ideal for streaming, note-taking, digital artwork and multitasking. Many users highlight the value of the included S Pen, which delivers a natural writing experience for students and professionals.
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, performance and battery life.
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|PROCESSOR
|BATTERY
|Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip
|11-inch Liquid Retina Display
|Apple M3
|28.93 Watt Hours
|Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip
|13-inch Liquid Retina Display
|Apple M3
|36.59 Watt Hours
|Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip
|13-inch Liquid Retina Display
|Apple M3
|36.59 Watt Hours
|XIAOMI Pad 8 Nano Texture Display Creator's Edition
|11.2-inch 3.2K Nano Texture Display
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|9,200mAh
|OnePlus Pad 4
|13.2-inch 3.4K True Color LCD
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|12,380mAh
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 with AI
|11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
|8,400mAh
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of Android tablet and iPads. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of mixer grinders across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, battery, processor and productivity features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which tablet display lasts longer: LCD or AMOLED?
LCD panels, such as Apple's Liquid Retina displays, are generally less susceptible to image retention, while modern AMOLED displays deliver better contrast and colours.
How much RAM do I need in a tablet?
For everyday use such as browsing, streaming and online classes, 8GB RAM is sufficient. If you regularly edit photos, multitask extensively or use creative applications, choose a tablet with 12GB RAM or more for smoother performance and better longevity.
How much storage should I choose?
For most users, 256GB offers the best balance of storage and value. If you mainly use cloud storage and stream content, 128GB may be enough. Content creators, photographers and video editors should consider 512GB or higher.
Is a 120Hz display worth it on a tablet?
A 120Hz or higher refresh rate makes scrolling smoother, improves gaming responsiveness and enhances the overall user experience. It's especially useful if you frequently read, draw with a stylus or watch high-frame-rate content.
Should I buy a Wi-Fi-only tablet or a 5G tablet?
A Wi-Fi-only tablet is ideal if you mainly use it at home, work or college with reliable internet access. Choose a 5G model if you travel frequently, work remotely or need uninterrupted connectivity without relying on mobile hotspots.