iPhone 15 gets big price drop for Amazon Prime Day: Price revealed and how to grab the deal

If you’ve been thinking about getting an iPhone 15, Amazon Prime Day 2025 is shaping up to be the best time to make your move. Amazon is rolling out its big sale from July 12 to July 14, and this year, the iPhone 15 is front and centre with a price tag that’s hard to ignore.

How much will the iPhone 15 cost during Prime Day? The 128GB iPhone 15, which usually sits at Rs. 79,900, will drop to Rs. 57,249 during the sale if you grab the right bank offer. That’s a massive discount, and it’s the lowest price the iPhone 15 has seen since launch. If you check Apple’s own website, the same model is still listed at Rs. 69,900, so this Amazon deal is a clear winner. The phone is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow, so you’ve got options.

How to avail the offers To get the lowest price, you’ll need to use select bank cards or choose EMI at checkout. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders get an extra 5% off, and there’s a no-cost EMI option starting at just over Rs. 10,000 a month. If you’ve got an old phone to trade in, Amazon’s exchange offer can knock off up to Rs. 52,000 more, depending on your device’s value. And if you use ICICI or SBI Bank cards, you can snag an additional 10% off on top of everything else, whether you pay up front or through EMI.

What are the specifications of this iPhone? The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which means colours pop and everything looks crisp. It runs on Apple’s A16 Bionic chip for smooth performance, whether you’re gaming or multitasking. The rear camera setup is a real highlight, featuring a 48-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, so your photos and videos look sharp in any light. For selfies, there’s a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone is also IP68 rated, so it can handle dust and water without a fuss.

What else is happening during Prime Day? The iPhone 15 isn’t the only phone getting a price cut. Amazon’s Prime Day sale promises up to 40 percent off on smartphones and accessories, with deals on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iQOO Neo 10R 5G, and OnePlus 13s as well. Just remember, these offers are exclusive to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to get in on the action.