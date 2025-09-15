iPhone 16 Pro price crashes by ₹42,000 in Big Billion Days; Here’s how to grab it before it’s gone

Forget the hype around the new iPhone 17. For buyers who need flagship power without burning a hole in their wallet, the Big Billion Days sale is delivering, the iPhone 16 Pro is now available for ₹69,999, slashed from its launch price of around ₹1,19,900. That’s a drop of over ₹ ₹40,000, a deal hard to ignore.

What’s on offer and when it starts The discount kicks in during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, beginning September 23, 2025 (with early access starting a day earlier for Flipkart Plus/Black members).

The Pro model (128 GB) drops to ₹ 69,999, massive compared to its original price. The iPhone 16 Pro Max also gets in on the action with a low ₹ 89,999 deal.

Expect additional savings via bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMIs. What you get with iPhone 16 Pro The iPhone 16 Pro isn't just premium by name. You get Apple's high-end specs: ProMotion OLED display with smooth refresh, a refined camera system, strong build, and iOS updates for years. With this discount, it's a whole lot more accessible.