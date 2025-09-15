iPhone 16 Pro price crashes by ₹42,000 in Big Billion Days; Here’s how to grab it before it’s gone

Forget the hype around the new iPhone 17. For buyers who need flagship power without burning a hole in their wallet, the Big Billion Days sale is delivering, the iPhone 16 Pro is now available for ₹69,999, slashed from its launch price of around ₹1,19,900. That’s a drop of over ₹ ₹40,000, a deal hard to ignore.
The iPhone 16 Pro isn’t just premium by name. You get Apple’s high-end specs: ProMotion OLED display with smooth refresh, a refined camera system, strong build, and iOS updates for years. With this discount, it’s a whole lot more accessible.
If you’ve been waiting for a flagship iPhone without paying flagship prices, this is one of the rare windows. At ₹69,999, the Pro hits sweet spot quality + savings. Unless you need the newest features that come with the 17, this offer is a steal.
