iPhone 16 Pro price crashes by ₹42,000 in Big Billion Days; Here’s how to grab it before it’s gone

Forget the hype around the new iPhone 17. For buyers who need flagship power without burning a hole in their wallet, the Big Billion Days sale is delivering, the iPhone 16 Pro is now available for ₹69,999, slashed from its launch price of around ₹1,19,900. That’s a drop of over ₹ ₹40,000, a deal hard to ignore.

What’s on offer and when it starts The discount kicks in during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, beginning September 23, 2025 (with early access starting a day earlier for Flipkart Plus/Black members).

(with early access starting a day earlier for Flipkart Plus/Black members). The Pro model (128 GB) drops to ₹ 69,999, massive compared to its original price. The iPhone 16 Pro Max also gets in on the action with a low ₹ 89,999 deal.

69,999, massive compared to its original price. The iPhone 16 Pro Max also gets in on the action with a low 89,999 deal. Expect additional savings via bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMIs. What you get with iPhone 16 Pro The iPhone 16 Pro isn’t just premium by name. You get Apple’s high-end specs: ProMotion OLED display with smooth refresh, a refined camera system, strong build, and iOS updates for years. With this discount, it’s a whole lot more accessible.

Things to know before you buy Stock won’t last : Flipkart’s biggest discounts often run out fast. Early access or being ready the first hours of the sale helps.

: Flipkart’s biggest discounts often run out fast. Early access or being ready the first hours of the sale helps. Actual price may depend on payment method : Bank card discounts, exchange offers, and special promos can shift the final cost. So check the fine print.

: Bank card discounts, exchange offers, and special promos can shift the final cost. So check the fine print. Comparison with iPhone 17: Even though the 17 is the newer model, this deal on the 16 Pro (especially with features still strong) might offer better value for many. Should you pull the trigger? If you’ve been waiting for a flagship iPhone without paying flagship prices, this is one of the rare windows. At ₹69,999, the Pro hits sweet spot quality + savings. Unless you need the newest features that come with the 17, this offer is a steal.