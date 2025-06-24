iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air display sizes tipped ahead of September 2025 launch

Apple is preparing for the iPhone 17 series launch in September, bringing new and upgraded models. As we wait to get a glimpse of the new generation iPhones, we may have the expected display sizes of the standard iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air model. While Spigen mistakenly reveals the iPhone 17 display size ahead of the launch, a tech publication has found traces of the iPhone 17 Air with display resolutions on iOS 26 beta 2. Therefore, we may get an idea of what the standard iPhone variant may look like during the launch in September 2025.

Advertisement

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air display sizes Spigen, a popular brand that sells protective phone cases and accessories, has listed its popular EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector on Amazon India, revealing iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro display sizes. Reportedly, the standard iPhone 17 will come with a bigger 6.3-inch display as per the listing, which matches the size of the iPhone 16 Pro model, or the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model. On the other hand, the second beta of iOS 26 may confirm the existence of iPhone 17 Air by revealing wallpaper size and resolution.

Advertisement

According to a Macworld report, A version of iOS clownfish wallpaper was spotted with 420x912@3x resolution. This resolution is said to be 1260 x 2736, which does not match any of the current iPhone models. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted that the iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch display with about 1260 x 2740 resolution, which is similar to what was spotted on the iOS 26 beta 2. Therefore, we can expect these display sizes to be announced at the iPhone 17 series launch event.

iPhone 17 series: What’s expected to launch The iPhone 17 series is expected to come with several upgrades in terms of design, performance, camera, and others. Apple is also expected to announce a new ultra-slim model, the iPhone 17 Air, which is said to replace the Plus variant. Additionally, all four models are expected to get a 24MP selfie camera, an awaited upgrade from the 12MP camera. We can also expect a few design changes to iPhone 17 Pro models, with a new camera module and a major comeback of the aluminium frame.