iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max to offer upgraded performance with this new addition- Details

Apple is preparing for the launch of its new generation of smartphones, the iPhone 17 series. As each year, the new iPhones could debut in fall with upgraded specifications, features, and the new iOS 26 update. This year, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are slated for major performance upgrades, longer battery life, and a smooth multitasking experience. While we all know that the Pro models are expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chips. The smartphone has been rumoured to feature a new thermal cooling system that will reduce overheating and enhance processor performance. In a new leak, we get a glimpse at the vapour chamber, which is expected to be integrated into the iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro vapour cooling system This year, Apple has been rumoured to integrate a vapour chamber system into iPhone 17 Pro models. Now, tipster Majin Bu is backing the claims, revealing that Apple could include a sealed thermal metallic plate with copper surface and liquid inside. When the heat is transferred to the liquid in the chamber, it converts it into vapour, which moves throughout the device to manage the emerging heat. Now, with the new vapour cooling system, the processor will be able to take more load, without affecting the iPhone's performance. Additionally, it will help run the OS smoothly and reduce throttle.

With emerging leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro models with A19 Pro and a vapour cooling system could offer improved performance than their predecessors. With better performance features, iPhone will be able to carry out heavy-duty tasks such as AAA games, video recording and editing, multitasking, and others. As far as the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are concerned, Apple is expected to include traditional cooling systems.