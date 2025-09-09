iPhone 17’s rumoured colours are underwhelming but Apple’s mid-year surprise could still shake things up

Curiosity is building as Apple gears up to reveal the iPhone 17 series tonight with the “Awe Dropping” keynote. One question is quietly bubbling up - is colour still a selling point? Every September, speculation about design tweaks and vibrant finishes sets social media abuzz, yet year after year, the most talked-about changes rarely last beyond launch week.

What colours are we expecting? For 2025, leaks suggest Apple’s employing a safe playbook. Most iPhone 17 variants are expected in black, white, metallic grey, green, purple and a subtle light blue, according to renders from sources like Macworld and Financial Express. The Air model might see hues like light gold and blue. If you’re hoping for that electric yellow or fiery red, it’s time to lower expectations, Apple’s celebrated Product Red collab seems off the table this year.

It’s the Pro and Pro Max lines that hint at mild risk-taking. A bold orange and dark blue are among the expected shades for 2025. Anyone rooting for a revival of blast-from-the-past gold or super-saturated purples may be left waiting. The rest of the lineup opts for maturity over fun which might come off as bland for those who remember Apple’s past flashes of design daring.

What could Apple do to shake it up? For long-time Apple watchers, this approach feels familiar. The tech giant used to refresh iPhone colours midway through the product cycle, creating excitement and spurring new waves of sales. Remember the bright purple iPhone 12, striking green iPhone 13, and vibrant yellow iPhone 14? That strategy made headlines and shook up the monotony. The iPhone 15, however, saw no such mid-year twist and 2025 seems to be following suit. Skipping the refresh could mean less buzz but hint that Apple may be laying groundwork for future surprise drops.

Interestingly, premium pricing hasn’t always translated to more expressive designs. Base models in previous years livened up autumn launches with punchy colours, while Pro users got sleeker, but less playful, options. This year’s iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to include a “Mood Indigo” dark blue colour.