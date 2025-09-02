iPhone 17 series to drop physical SIM tray globally in favour of eSIM: Report

Apple may soon remove SIM card slots from more iPhone 17 models, pushing ahead with its global shift to eSIM. While the US models have already shifted to eSIM only since the iPhone 14, sources now indicate a broader rollout of the eSIM standard starting with the iPhone 17 lineup, expected to launch on September 9.

According to internal information shared with MacRumors, Apple Authorised Resellers in the European Union are now being trained to handle devices without physical SIM slots. Although Apple has not confirmed which countries are included, this move signals a clear step toward a wider transition to eSIM, possibly excluding markets like China where dual physical SIM cards remain popular.

The shift is expected to be led by the iPhone 17 Air, which is reportedly going with an ultra thin design that doesn't allow space for a physical SIM tray. According to analyst Ming Chi Kuo, this model is likely to drop the SIM slot entirely in most countries. Other models in the lineup, including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, could follow depending on how widely eSIM is supported in each market.

With Google already going eSIM only in the US for the Pixel 10, Apple’s move signals the shift is no longer isolated. eSIMs cut out physical clutter and make carrier changes simpler, though they still pose challenges in places where traditional SIMs dominate.

New leaks suggest Apple is tweaking its official accessories lineup New leaks suggest changes in Apple’s official accessories lineup. Images of what appears to be the iPhone 17 Pro clear case have surfaced on social media platform X, shared by known tipsters. The updated case design shows a larger camera cutout, hinting at changes to the rear camera module. The Apple logo has also been repositioned to sit lower under the new camera layout.

The case has a frosted back panel, replacing the transparent design seen in earlier versions. The strap uses a magnetic lanyard mechanism that lets users wear the phone hands free, without relying on a traditional grip or case.