iPhone 17 vs Google Pixel 10: These 5 upgrades could be a real flagship deal

Google is hosting its annual “Made by Google” event on August 21, 2025, to introduce the new Pixel 10 series. The launch comes just a few weeks before the iPhone 17 series, giving Google a head start in the flagship smartphone battle. Therefore, many smartphone buyers will be making a tough decision between Google's and Apple’s latest flagship. However, if you are considering buying the base iPhone 17 model, then you may want to reconsider. This year, Google is bringing significant upgrades to the standard Pixel 10 model, which could make it more appealing than its Apple counterpart. We have listed 5 rumoured Pixel 10 upgrades that make it more impressive than the iPhone 17 model.

Google Pixel 10: 5 biggest rumoured upgrades TSMC-made Tensor G5 processor: With the Pixel 10 series, Google is expected to introduce its first custom-made Tensor chip, which will likely be manufactured by TSMC’s 3nm process. Over the years, the Tensor chips were manufactured by Samsung; however, this will likely change with the Tensor G5 chip. Therefore, we can Pixel 10 to offer faster and more efficient performance.

5x telephoto camera: Another welcome addition is expected to be the third camera on the standard Pixel 10 model. Reports suggest that the Pixel 10 could feature an 11MP telephoto lens with a Samsung 3J1 sensor, offering up to 5x optical zoom. Therefore, the smartphone will have a triple camera setup, unlike the iPhone 17’s dual camera system.

Improve battery and charging performance: The Google Pixel 10 is rumoured to be backed by a 4,970mAh battery, a significant upgrade from its predecessor, as well as the rumoured battery size for iPhone 17. In addition, the smartphone is expected to support 29W wired charging, a slight upgrade from last year’s 21W charging speed.

Qi2-compatibility: Another major upgrade we expect this year is Qi2-compatibility for the Pixel 10 series. Reportedly, the Pixel 10 will likely come with a built-in magnetic charger for direct connection to MagSafe accessories. This way, Pixel 10 users will not have to buy a separate magnetic case like Samsung or OnePlus.