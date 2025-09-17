iPhone users get new WhatsApp update to set message reminders with alerts

WhatsApp has added a very practical feature for iPhone users that makes it easier to keep track of important conversations. The latest iOS update, version 25.25.74, introduces the option to schedule reminders on individual messages. This feature was first rolled out on Android and is now reaching iOS devices, bringing more convenience for those who use WhatsApp daily to manage tasks, meetings, or personal chats.

How does it work? The new update allows users to set an alert for any message inside a chat or a group. By opening the message action menu, users can choose from preset intervals or pick a custom date and time. The preset choices include two hours, eight hours, and one day. These options make it simple to set a quick follow-up without needing extra effort. For those who prefer more control, a fully customisable option is available, allowing reminders to be set at an exact date and time. This flexibility makes the tool especially useful for scheduling deadlines, attending meetings, or remembering personal commitments.

Once a reminder is created, a small bell icon appears inside the message bubble to show that an alert is active. When the chosen time arrives, WhatsApp sends a notification that includes the complete message text, a media preview if there is one, and the chat name. This means the user does not need to scroll through conversations to find what they need. Everything is presented directly in the notification, making the process smooth and efficient.



A key part of this feature is the way privacy is handled. All reminders are stored and managed on the device itself. No one else, including WhatsApp or its parent company Meta, can access the reminder details. This ensures that user data remains private at all times. Once the alert has been triggered, the reminder clears automatically to prevent the chat from becoming cluttered. This thoughtful design keeps conversations neat while still providing the utility of scheduled notifications.

The addition of reminders also reduces the need for third-party apps that many users relied on in the past to track important messages. By keeping this function within WhatsApp, users can now organise and revisit conversations without leaving the app. This makes the platform more useful as both a communication and productivity tool.

According to WaBetaInfo, which reported the update, the feature is currently available only to a limited number of iOS users. However, it is expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks. For those who already have access, it brings an easy and reliable way to make sure no important detail in a chat is missed.

In a world where personal and professional communication often happens through WhatsApp, the ability to set reminders on messages feels like a natural step forward. It combines practicality with privacy, allowing users to stay organised and on top of their commitments without relying on outside apps. iPhone users who receive the update will likely find it a valuable addition that strengthens the role of WhatsApp in everyday life.