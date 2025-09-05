iPhone users to get Adobe’s video editing software, Premiere, on September 30 with 4K HDR and AI-powered tools

Adobe is expanding its suite of creative tools to mobile with the upcoming release of Premiere for iPhones, scheduled to launch on September 30, 2025. The company has listed the app for pre-order on the Apple App Store.

“Editing the perfect video should be within reach for everyone — it should feel effortless and move as fast as you do,” Adobe said in its announcement, adding that Premiere for mobile has been designed as a “fast, free, and intuitive app that puts pro-level creative control in your hands, without the pro-level complexity.”

The iPhone version will bring several of Premiere’s hallmark features from desktop to mobile, including a multi-track timeline, precise trimming, layering, and support for 4K HDR. Users will also have access to automatic captions with stylised subtitles, unlimited video, audio, and text layers, as well as presets and fonts for customisation. Adobe emphasised that the mobile app will allow creators to produce polished videos without watermarks or unnecessary clutter.

Premiere on iPhone will also feature tools powered by Adobe’s latest technology, such as “Enhance Speech,” which reduces background noise for clips recorded in noisy environments. In addition, creators will have access to Adobe Stock’s library of music, sound effects, graphics, and images to enhance their projects.

The app will be free to download and use, but certain elements, including cloud storage and additional features, will require payment. According to Adobe, the mobile version is designed to meet the needs of a broad spectrum of users, from social media creators to professionals producing client work.

“Whether you’re creating for your social channels, producing content for clients, or capturing everyday moments, the same tools relied on by millions of creators are coming to a new mobile app built for creativity on the go,” the company stated.

The move reflects Adobe’s growing focus on mobile platforms as demand for short-form video content rises across social networks such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. Earlier this year, Meta introduced its own editing app, Edits, while startups like Captions have expanded with freemium models.

Premiere for iPhone follows Adobe’s recent push to bring its flagship software to mobile. In recent months, the company launched Photoshop for iOS, rolled out a beta version for Android, and released a dedicated app for its Firefly generative tools on both iOS and Android. An Android release of Premiere is currently under development, though no launch date has been announced.