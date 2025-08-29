iPhone’s classic wired earbud camera hack returns, now with AirPods and iOS 26 for clicking wireless photos

Apple is bringing back a classic iPhone photography trick, this time with AirPods and a wireless touch. With the release of iOS 26, iPhone users will once again be able to snap photos remotely, using gesture controls built into select AirPods models. It is a return to a feature that once relied on wired headphones, but with the convenience of current wireless tech.

A familiar hack A few years back, iPhones arrived with wired earbuds that did double duty. The volume button on the cable could double up as a camera shutter, helping photographers avoid blurred shots by keeping their hands off the phone, particularly useful with a tripod. That feature quietly disappeared as Apple moved on from including headphones with its handsets. The new update changes that. Users of AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 will soon be able to trigger their iPhone cameras with a quick gesture on the stem. Developers who have previewed iOS 26 are already seeing it in action. The feature gives people a choice: set a single squeeze or a press-and-hold as the shutter, managed via the Camera Remote section in settings.

The AirPods trick does not just take one snap. Instead, it starts a three-second countdown before capturing ten shots in quick succession, raising your chances of everyone having their eyes open in a group picture. The timer means you can capture selfies or group pictures without the awkward arm-in-frame, or avoid shaky hands that might otherwise spoil a long exposure. Remote shutter control works for more than just people with steady hands. For anyone using an iPhone on a tripod, even the tiniest touch can mean a ruined photo. AirPods become a remote shutter, letting users trigger the shot while standing back, hands-free, getting crisp results and new creative possibilities.