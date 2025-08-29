iPhone’s classic wired earbud camera hack returns, now with AirPods and iOS 26 for clicking wireless photos

Apple is bringing back a classic iPhone photography trick, this time with AirPods and a wireless touch. With the release of iOS 26, iPhone users will once again be able to snap photos remotely, using gesture controls built into select AirPods models. It is a return to a feature that once relied on wired headphones, but with the convenience of current wireless tech.

A familiar hack A few years back, iPhones arrived with wired earbuds that did double duty. The volume button on the cable could double up as a camera shutter, helping photographers avoid blurred shots by keeping their hands off the phone, particularly useful with a tripod. That feature quietly disappeared as Apple moved on from including headphones with its handsets. The new update changes that. Users of AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 will soon be able to trigger their iPhone cameras with a quick gesture on the stem. Developers who have previewed iOS 26 are already seeing it in action. The feature gives people a choice: set a single squeeze or a press-and-hold as the shutter, managed via the Camera Remote section in settings.

The AirPods trick does not just take one snap. Instead, it starts a three-second countdown before capturing ten shots in quick succession, raising your chances of everyone having their eyes open in a group picture. The timer means you can capture selfies or group pictures without the awkward arm-in-frame, or avoid shaky hands that might otherwise spoil a long exposure. Remote shutter control works for more than just people with steady hands. For anyone using an iPhone on a tripod, even the tiniest touch can mean a ruined photo. AirPods become a remote shutter, letting users trigger the shot while standing back, hands-free, getting crisp results and new creative possibilities.

The Camera Remote feature will need to be enabled in settings, and after that, the controls are straightforward. You can pick which gesture works best for your style. This added flexibility goes beyond what the old wired headphones hack offered. As Apple gears up for its event on September 9, this return of a much-loved shortcut is likely to be popular with those who remember the old iPhone earbud days. Once the iOS update arrives, AirPods may become the essential bit of kit for iPhone photographers keen on capturing the perfect shot.