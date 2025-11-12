iQOO 15 camera tested ahead of November 26 launch, see the results here

The upcoming iQOO 15, set to launch in India on November 26, brings notable camera upgrades alongside its flagship specifications. The smartphone is equipped with a triple 50MP rear camera system, a 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the device houses a 32MP selfie camera.

According to iQOO, this setup is designed to handle a range of photography scenarios, from wide landscapes to detailed zoom shots. The main Sony IMX921 sensor focuses on improved light capture and image clarity, while the periscope telephoto lens supports optical zoom for distant subjects. The ultra-wide sensor expands versatility for wide-angle compositions.

Video capabilities include recording at up to 8K resolution, backed by built-in stabilisation. The phone also employs AI scene detection to automatically adjust exposure, colour balance, and contrast for better results across different environments.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor powers the device, assisted by iQOO’s Q3 Supercomputing chip for faster image processing and frame interpolation. Running on OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16), the phone incorporates software-level enhancements to further refine image output.

Other key features of the iQOO 15 include a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display, 8K VC cooling system, ray tracing technology, and a 7000mAh battery with 100W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging. The device will be available in two finishes, Alpha Edition (matte black) and Legend Edition (white), both carrying the new tri-colour pattern logo.