iQOO 15 specs leaked: What we expect to see from the next performance-centric flagship

iQOO 13 has stood out as one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagship smartphones in the Indian market. Now, early leaks have begun to surface about its potential successor, expected to launch as the iQOO 15. According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, a series of new details have emerged about what the iQOO 15 might offer when it debuts later this year.

iQOO 15: Expected Specs Digital Chat Station says that the iQOO 15 could offer a 2.2K display with a large and straight (flat) screen. The iQOO 13 also offered a flat display, so it would be nothing out of the ordinary if the iQOO 15 also offers a flat display. On the display, it would actually deliver a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which will be quite reminiscent of the iQOO 13 as well, because the iQOO 13 too comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the optics, Digital Chat Station says that the phone could feature a 50-megapixel 3x midsole periscope lens, which would certainly boost the camera appeal of the iQOO 15. For reference, the iQOO 13 featured a 50-megapixel telephoto camera as well, but with 2x optical zoom, alongside a 50-megapixel main wide camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

The tipster has also claimed that the rest of the cameras on the iQOO 15 could be 50-megapixels as well.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Expected Reports have also claim that the iQOO 15 phone could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, which would continue the tradition of iQOO offering high-end internals with its flagships.

In addition, reports also claim that it could offer a large battery, possibly a 7,000 mAh battery and a 6.85-inch LTPO panel.

As for the launch in India, it is still up in the air because there is no information so far, including details about a potential China launch. However, if the past is any indicator, the iQOO 13 did launch in the Indian market last year in October, so an Indian launch could follow a similar timeline.

